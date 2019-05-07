T3 Brings a Modern French Twist to La Madeleine Website

AUSTIN, Texas, May 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- T3 , the Austin-based innovation agency, launched a new website for la Madeleine French Bakery & Café, a bakery-café chain with more than 80 corporate and franchise locations across the United States. T3 created a modern, customer-first experience with a streamlined site architecture that accurately reflects the spirit of this growing brand.

French-founded and owned since 1983, la Madeleine is quickly attracting younger guests craving a neighborhood bakery-café experience. Known for its authentic French bakery and high-quality signature recipes, the new site helps display the convenience and breadth of offerings through an approachable "French with a wink" thematic.

T3 applied its extensive restaurant, digital and design expertise to create a mobile-first website that makes it easier for customers to engage with their local la Madeleine via an easy-to-browse menu, individual bakery pages, and a context-based home page that features menu items and promotions for breakfast, lunch and dinner. The site also introduces a fresh design system, color palette and icons that bring a new twist to the brand's French-inspired roots.

"The new la Madeleine website reflects a modern, customer-centric experience that highlights what the brand is known for best: crave-worthy food and a warm, welcoming atmosphere," said Ben Gaddis, T3 president. "What makes this experience best-in-class in its category is how it simplifies page design and ties in hyper-local content to personalize the experience for customers and franchisees."

The new website makes it easier for guests to connect with the brand and their local café through their mobile phones. Customizable store pages enable franchise owners to highlight features, offers and reviews for each café. A new Instagram feed shares the brand's photogenic food and interiors while helpful copy helps guests get information on dietary restrictions and allergies.

"As our digital programs gain momentum, including loyalty engagement, mobile ordering and payment adoption, integrated third-party delivery and catering, we were energized to rebuild our brand site to support evolving guest needs. T3 was a fantastic cultural fit for our team, they brought not only the digital expertise in the restaurant space, but were also able to grasp and embrace our unique brand quickly," said Desereé Lopez, Sr. Digital Manager of la Madeleine.

Two global stylesheets let visitors toggle between a standard view and high contrast view that makes the site compliant with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines while retaining the colors and feel of la Madeleine's food and brand. The site architecture was purposefully designed to streamline the addition of future third-party capabilities.

La Madeleine's new website presents a modern face for both passionate fans and new audiences around the country.

ABOUT T3

T3 helps clients build Useful Brands™. It is one of the largest independent agencies in the country with offices nationwide. Ranked alongside the world's top innovation agencies, T3 works with Allstate, UPS, 7-Eleven, Capital One, Pizza Hut, FOCUS Brands (Auntie Anne's, Carvel, Cinnabon, Jamba Juice, McAlister's Deli, Moe's Southwest Grill, and Schlotzsky's), Edible Arrangements and other clients.

ABOUT LA MADELEINE

French-founded and French-owned since 1983, la Madeleine is a convenient escape for guests no matter the time of day. Serving breakfast all day, lunch and dinner, the menu is rooted in approachable French cuisine using simple, fresh ingredients and time-honored recipes featuring soups, salads, sandwiches, entrées, crêpes, pastas, handmade French desserts and more. Walking into la Madeleine, guests are transported to France with a traditional French bakery display, beamed ceilings, hardwood floors, cozy nooks and airy patios. In 2018, La Madeleine was recognized in the Nation's Restaurant News Consumer Picks, ranking #2 for True Brand Loyalty, received TDn2K's Heart of the Workplace Award, Greater Dallas Business Ethics Award and Fast Casual Top 50 Mover & Shaker. La Madeleine operates over 80 corporate and franchise bakeries in 10 states, and is owned by Rennes, France-based Groupe Le Duff, which was founded by Louis Le Duff in 1976.

