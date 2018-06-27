T3 Wins Seven Awards for Technological Innovations and Brand Campaigns

For UPS, T3 won a National Gold ADDY Award and a People's Choice Award from the American Advertising Federation for its Wishes Delivered campaign; an Internet Advertising Competition Award from the Web Marketing Association for ups.com video; and a Communicator Award from the Academy of Interactive and Visual Arts, also for ups.com video. T3's Allstate work was recognized with two Internet Advertising Competition Awards for the QuickTrip® app. The agency also won a National Gold ADDY Award for the Trump and Dump Bot which was also shortlisted in the Cannes Lions Awards last year.

"We're thrilled to be creating work for our clients that captivates their customers," said Ben Gaddis, T3 President. "We believe in the useful application of technologies and outstanding creative that drives meaningful experiences for our clients, and we continue to be amazed by the level of commitment our clients place on solving business challenges through innovation."

Lizzie Schreier, Director of Digital Engagement at Allstate, expressed her enthusiasm around working with T3.

"Working with T3 for almost five years, they continue to surprise and delight with their work and continued focus on helping us create unique innovative digital experiences," said Schreier. "QuickTrip from Allstate sets the bar for other insurance companies but more importantly, solves a consumer need."

Recent awards include:

2018 ADDY Awards - Branded Content & Entertainment Campaign

T3 was awarded a National Gold ADDY Award in the Branded Content & Entertainment Campaign category and a People's Choice Award for Wishes Delivered. Combining content production, campaign social, paid media, production planning, and a campaign microsite, the social media campaign featured a collection of heartfelt stories of individuals around the globe fulfilling a life-changing wish for someone.

2018 ADDY Awards - Innovative Use of Interactive/Technology

T3 was awarded a National Gold ADDY Award in the Innovative Use of Interactive Technology category for the Trump and Dump Bot, a rapid-fire, automated trading platform that instantly analyzed sentiment and shorted stocks based on President Trump's tweets. The Trump and Dump Bot outperformed the S&P 500 by 675 percent, and all proceeds were donated to animal welfare organizations. The success of the campaign stemmed from layering a creative idea on top of a complex, high-performing algorithm. Resulting in more than 110 million total impressions, 15 million broadcast impressions, and 28,000 news article shares, the Trump and Dump Bot was featured on the Cannes Lions shortlist and in CNN, Forbes, NPR and Adweek to name a few.

2018 Internet Advertising Competition Awards - Best Insurance Mobile Application, Best of Show Mobile Application

T3 was awarded two Internet Advertising Competition Awards in the Best Insurance Mobility Application and Best of Show Mobile Application categories for QuickTrip from Allstate, a route planner for iOS that combines multi-stop trip planning and task list optimization to provide users with the smartest routes. Utilizing high-impact social and highly targeted intent-based search ads, QuickTrip grew to over 130,000 total downloads with more than 600 iTunes app reviews at a 4.8/5.0 star rating.

2018 Internet Advertising Competition Awards - Best Transportation Online Video and 2018 Communicator Award of Excellence - Branded Content - Promotional

T3 was awarded an Internet Advertising Competition Award in the Best Transportation Online Video category and a Communicator Award of Excellence in the Branded Content - Promotional category for its series of dynamic and educational videos for UPS that illustrated how upgrades to the new UPS global site seamlessly fit into customers' everyday life. The campaign, which featured 600 global assets, went beyond borders and expanded UPS's global reach to over 220 countries and territories.

ABOUT T3

T3 helps clients build Useful Brands™. It is one of the largest independent agencies in the country with offices nationwide. Ranked alongside the world's top innovation agencies, T3 supports Fortune 200 clients, including Allstate, UPS, 7-Eleven, Capital One, Pizza Hut and Staples.

About UPS

UPS is a global leader in logistics, offering a broad range of solutions including transporting packages and freight; facilitating international trade, and deploying advanced technology to more efficiently manage the world of business. Headquartered in Atlanta, UPS serves more than 220 countries and territories worldwide. The company can be found on the web at ups.com or pressroom.ups.com and its corporate blog can be found at longitudes.ups.com. To get UPS news direct, follow @UPS_News on Twitter.

