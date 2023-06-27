T5 Data Centers Announces Appointment of Karen Stein as General Counsel

News provided by

T5 Data Centers

27 Jun, 2023, 08:00 ET

ATLANTA, June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- T5 Data Centers (T5), the telecommunications industry's only full lifecycle data center partner, announced the appointment of Karen Stein as its new General Counsel. Stein joins the executive team with a wealth of legal expertise and industry knowledge to support T5's growth plans and strategic initiatives.

Continue Reading
T5 Data Centers' new General Counsel, Karen Stein, reacts to her recent appointment to the company.
T5 Data Centers' new General Counsel, Karen Stein, reacts to her recent appointment to the company.

As General Counsel, Stein will manage and oversee all legal activities of T5, as well as provide strategic legal advice to management. Stein will also be responsible for the compliance, risk management, insurance and procurement functions to support T5's strategy in mission-critical sectors.

"With her extensive experience in the telecommunications industry and her deep understanding of the legal landscape, Karen has the expertise, foresight and integrity needed to guide our organization forward," said Pete Marin, T5 President and CEO. "T5 believes in a culture of transparency, collaboration and ethical conduct, and Karen will champion these values while supporting our organizational goals."

Stein brings nearly three decades of legal experience with a background in the finance, sports and telecommunications industries. She has held roles as a financial analyst, associate at Troutman Sanders (now Troutman Pepper), and Assistant General Counsel of the PGA TOUR. Before joining T5, she served as the General Counsel for CPG and the Vice President for Legal at Iron Mountain Data Centers. She began her career in data centers as the General Counsel of IO Data Centers, during which she eventually helped grow the business to be acquired by Iron Mountain for $1.34 billion.

Stein has a Juris Doctor from Emory University School of Law, Master of Business Administration from Loyola College and a Bachelor of Science from the University of Maryland.

For more information about T5 Data Centers, visit www.t5datacenters.com.

About T5 Data Centers

T5 Data Centers (T5) is a leading data center owner and operator, committed to delivering scalable mission-critical facilities, facility management and construction services that provide a "Forever On" environment. T5 Data Centers provides life-cycle data center services and purpose-built data center facilities to organizations across North America and Europe featuring robust design, redundant and reliable power and telecommunications, and a 24-hour staff to support mission-critical computing applications. Visit t5datacenters.com or call (888) 239-7133 to learn more.

SOURCE T5 Data Centers

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.