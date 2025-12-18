T5 Services Scales Rapidly as Third-Party Demand for Integrated Data Center Delivery Accelerates

ATLANTA, Dec. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- T5 Services, a T5 Data Centers Company, announced record growth and expanded operational scale in 2025, reflecting third-party demand for fully integrated, high-performance data center delivery across hyperscale, cloud and AI markets.

From 2021 to 2025, T5 Services supported revenue growth from $87 million to $1.6 billion, with much of the acceleration happening throughout 2025. This reflects one of the fastest scale-ups in the mission-critical services sector. Importantly, this growth has been fueled predominantly by third-party developers, hyperscalers, and enterprise customers, rather than T5-owned assets, underscoring strong market demand for T5's integrated delivery model.

This momentum is driven by T5 Construction's ability to execute as a full-scale general contractor – delivering ground-up developments, large-scale campus builds, and complex retrofits – combined with T5 Operations' proven capability to maintain continuous uptime. By integrating construction, operations, and safety teams early in the delivery lifecycle, T5 helps customers to proactively manage risk, accelerate commissioning readiness, and avoid costly disruptions, especially where performance and reliability are non-negotiable.

"T5 Services is scaling because customers need partners who can execute at speed without disruption," said Tom Mertz, Chief Operating Officer & President , T5 Services. "T5 is solely focused on data centers, and that focus shapes how we build, operate, and deliver every facility. Our teams are building, expanding, and operating facilities in real time, often in fully energized environments-largely in support of third-party developers and operators who rely on us as an extension of their teams. Integration isn't a differentiator anymore - it's a requirement, and we've built our organization around that reality."

Today, T5 Services construction team has deployed more than 200 T5 professionals nationwide, working alongside approximately 6,000 subcontract and trade personnel. Collectively, these teams have delivered more than 750 MW of data center capacity and more than 2 million square feet of mission-critical space.

To support consistency and long-term performance, T5 has invested over 1,000 hours annually in training and professional development, reinforcing a culture built on safety, accountability, and operational excellence.

T5 Services' operational footprint has expanded in parallel with its construction growth. T5 Operations has rapidly scaled its third-party management platform, growing from approximately 50 data centers to 77 facilities managed across the U.S. and Europe. The company now supports more than 4 GW of capacity across 75 these customer-owned sites, enabling T5 to execute upgrades, expansions, and retrofits without interrupting customer operations - an increasingly critical capability as AI, higher power densities, and accelerated deployment timelines reshape infrastructure requirements.

"T5 was built on disciplined execution and long-term thinking," said Pete Marin, CEO and Chairman of T5 Data Centers. "The growth we're seeing in T5 Services is a direct result of investing in people, integrating how we deliver, and holding ourselves accountable for performance well beyond day one. That's why customers continue to trust T5 with their most critical infrastructure."

As data center demands continue to intensify globally, T5 Services remains focused on delivering facilities that commission faster, operate more reliably, and scale predictably - reinforcing T5's commitment to being Forever On.

About T5 Data Centers

T5 Data Centers supports companies that are changing the world through AI and technology innovation with our development, construction, and data center operations. T5 develops scalable data center solutions across our campuses and uniquely delivers construction and operational services within our customers' data centers. With nearly two decades of experience successfully managing execution and operations risks, our customers can be confident that T5 will safely deliver on our commitment to Forever On performance. Visit t5datacenters.com or call (888) 239-7133 to learn more.

SOURCE T5 Data Centers