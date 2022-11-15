TA Digital Achieves Acquia DXP Practice Certification

NEWARK, Calif., Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TA Digital, a full-service consultancy rooted in data, experience, content, marketing and commerce, is proud to announce that it has been recognized as an Acquia Certified DXP Practice. This designation is awarded only to companies that demonstrate the highest levels of technical competence across all Acquia's technologies.

"It's exciting and humbling to be one of a select few Acquia DXP Practice Certified Partners," said Pat Gilbert, Director, Strategic Alliances at TA Digital. "Our team is extremely proud of achieving the DXP Practice Certification because it recognizes our mastery of Acquia technologies and validates our expertise in building complete digital solutions for our clients."

To earn DXP Practice Certification, partners must achieve certification in both Drupal Cloud and Marketing Cloud. Each designation requires a core team of Acquia-certified developers, significant hands-on experience delivering Acquia products to clients, and a rigorous company review with Acquia partner specialists. Organizations also must have a proven record of technical achievement and a commitment to driving transformative business engagements on the Acquia platform.

As a Certified DXP Practice, TA Digital will have a deeper working relationship with Acquia and heightened visibility as a trusted technical partner. "Having all three Acquia Practice Certifications — Drupal Cloud Practice, Marking Cloud Practice, and now DXP Practice — truly highlights our expertise as a technical solution provider. Showcasing our investment and commitment to achieve the Acquia Practice Certifications also helps customers realize the tremendous value of working with Acquia," Gilbert said.

"We're proud to recognize TA Digital as a certified Drupal Cloud, Marketing Cloud, and DXP practice," said Mark Royko, Director of Practice Development at Acquia. "We know we can count on partners like TA Digital to help deliver on the world's only Open DXP."

This recognition comes on the heels of the announcement that TA Digital's Commerce Factory is now Acquia's preferred commerce solution. Leveraging Acquia Cloud Platform and commercetools' API-first, composable commerce platform, Commerce Factory offers pre-built commerce components that empower marketers to create new experiences without relying on IT staff. Join us at Acquia Engage in Chicago on November 17 to learn more!

To learn more about Acquia's Practice Certification Program, please visit https://www.acquia.com/partners/practice-certification-program.

ABOUT TA DIGITAL

TA Digital is the only global boutique agency that delivers the "best of both worlds" to clients seeking to achieve organizational success through digital transformation. Unlike smaller, regional agencies that lack the ability to scale or large organizations that succumb to a quantity-over-quality approach, we offer resource diversity while also providing meticulous attention to the details that enable strategic success.

Over the past 20 years, TA Digital has positioned clients to achieve digital maturity by focusing on data, customer-centricity, and exponential return on investment; by melding exceptional user experience and data-driven methodologies with artificial intelligence and machine learning, we enable digital transformations that intelligently build upon the strategies we set into motion. We are known as a global leader that assists marketing and technology executives in understanding the digital ecosystem while identifying cultural and operational gaps within their business – ultimately ushering organizations toward a more mature model and profitable digital landscape.

Recognized in 2013, 2014, 2015, 2019, 2020 and 2021 Inc. 5000 list as one of the fastest growing companies in the United States, TA Digital is pleased also to share high-level strategic partnerships with world class digital experience platform companies like Adobe, Acquia, commercetools, Sitecore, and Salesforce.

About Acquia

Acquia empowers the world's most ambitious brands to create digital customer experiences that matter. With open source Drupal at its core, the Acquia Open DXP enables marketers, developers and IT operations teams at thousands of global organizations to rapidly compose and deploy digital products and services that engage customers, enhance conversions and help businesses grow their digital presence.

