TA Digital Earns 7th & 8th Adobe Specializations with Campaign and Marketo Badges

NEWARK, Calif., July 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Global digital transformation agency TA Digital today announced that it is now an Adobe Campaign and Marketo Engage Specialized partner in the Americas region.

This announcement marks TA Digital's eight Adobe product specializations as an Adobe Global Platinum Partner. Other specializations include Adobe Experience Manager, Analytics, Magento Commerce, Target and Run & Operate for Adobe Experience Manager.

Specialized partners are certified by Adobe for their proven capabilities and successful implementations — the best of the best in the Adobe partner ecosystem. The Adobe partner specialization is a stamp of approval earned by Adobe partners who have certified technical proficiency and positive client feedback.

Earning an Adobe specialization allows partners to differentiate their level of expertise and achieve select status in helping Adobe customers build better experiences by delivering world-class solutions.

"This achievement puts TA Digital in a very special and unique place within the Adobe partner ecosystem. Being a specialized partner within the entire Adobe Experience Cloud, including Marketo and Magento, is a testament to TA Digital's experience and expertise helping Adobe customers across the entire customer journey. I look forward to seeing continued customer success from joint TA Digital and Adobe customers," said Dr. Ali Alkhafaji, CTO, TA Digital.

"Congratulations to TA Digital," said Tony Sanders, Senior Director, Americas Partner Sales, Adobe. "The breadth and depth of TA Digital's specializations reflect a huge commitment to growing their Adobe practice and expertise. They continue to raise the bar -- I'm excited to see what more we will accomplish together on behalf of customers."

With this announcement, TA Digital has become the first Adobe partner to have earned the Adobe Target, Adobe Analytics, Adobe Campaign, Marketo Engage, Magento Commerce, and Adobe Experience Manager specializations.

TA Digital has one of the largest and deepest multi-solution digital consulting teams in the world and is known for helping clients realize immediate and long-lasting value through a unique customer experience and data-driven methodology. TA Digital specializes in digital experience, commerce and marketing solutions and digital ecosystem development that is personalized, seamless and engaging.

About TA Digital

TA Digital is the only global boutique agency that delivers the "best of both worlds" to clients seeking to achieve organizational success through digital transformation. Unlike smaller, regional agencies that lack the ability to scale or large organizations that succumb to a quantity-over-quality approach, we offer resource diversity while also providing meticulous attention to the details that enable strategic success.

Over the past 20 years, TA Digital has positioned clients to achieve digital maturity by focusing on data, customer-centricity and exponential return on investment; by melding exceptional user experience and data-driven methodologies with artificial intelligence and machine learning, we enable digital transformations that intelligently build upon the strategies we set into motion. We are known as a global leader that assists marketing and technology executives in understanding the digital ecosystem while identifying cultural and operational gaps within their business – ultimately ushering organizations toward a more mature model and profitable digital landscape.

Recognized in 2013, 2014, 2015, and 2019 Inc. 5000 list as one of the most successful technology companies in the United States, TA Digital is pleased also to share high-level strategic partnerships with world class digital experience platform companies like Adobe, SAP and Salesforce and possess global partnerships with industry leaders such as Sitecore, Episerver, Elastic Path, BigCommerce, AWS, Azure and Coveo.

