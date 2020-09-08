TA Digital Earns Gold Level Partnership in the SAP® PartnerEdge® Program

NEWARK, Calif., Sept. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TA Digital today announced that it leveled up its partnership status with SAP and is now a gold partner in the SAP® PartnerEdge® program. Through this partnership, TA Digital will resell SAP C/4HANA solutions and professional services to midsize, and large enterprise companies.

The SAP PartnerEdge Gold Partner badge is awarded to agencies with a proven history of performing at a high level across their entire business and illustrating a strong commitment to delivering business value to customers. The partners are evaluated on a yearly basis and cannot achieve gold status on business performance or size of customer base alone.

"We are extremely proud of this milestone in our progress to be one of SAP's top partners this year. We greatly value our partnership, and continue to make significant investments to add value, and to differentiate ourselves from others in the partner ecosystem," said Brian Meade, VP of Strategic Alliances.

Through this engagement, TA Digital can provide a complete solution that encompasses all facets required for successful implementation, including software licensing, implementation services, training and documentation, staffing and optimization and support.

"Over the last 20 years, TA Digital has been globally known as the go-to digital transformation agency focused on content, data, experience, commerce and marketing. When working with these five pillars, one cannot ignore the market size, impact and vision of the SAP platform. We are honored to be recognized by SAP and stand alongside them by helping businesses achieve the next level of maturity in their digital transformation journey," said Dr. Ali Alkhafaji, CTO, TA Digital.

As an SAP partner reselling SAP C/4HANA to midsize and large enterprise companies, TA Digital will help companies achieve their objectives of improved growth, lower costs, and a better understanding of business processes.

"TA Digital has been one of the fastest growing strategic partners whose main mission centers on the customers' needs and improved outcomes. TA Digital's NEXUS, which is an end to end customer journey that focuses on B2B and B2C users and incorporates all of the solutions within SAP Customer Experience Suite including, Experience Management, is a real game changer. Our clients can now visualize the value of the proposed Digital Transformation in real time," said Matthew Kenneally, VP of Channel and Alliances for SAP Customer Experience.

About TA Digital

TA Digital is the only global boutique agency that delivers the "best of both worlds" to clients seeking to achieve organizational success through digital transformation. Unlike smaller, regional agencies that lack the ability to scale or large organizations that succumb to a quantity-over-quality approach, we offer resource diversity while also providing meticulous attention to the details that enable strategic success.

Over the past 20 years, TA Digital has positioned clients to achieve digital maturity by focusing on data, customer-centricity and exponential return on investment; by melding exceptional user experience and data-driven methodologies with artificial intelligence and machine learning, we enable digital transformations that intelligently build upon the strategies we set into motion. We are known as a global leader that assists marketing and technology executives in understanding the digital ecosystem while identifying cultural and operational gaps within their business – ultimately ushering organizations toward a more mature model and profitable digital landscape.

Recognized in 2013, 2014, 2015, 2019 and 2020 Inc. 5000 list as one of the most successful technology companies in the United States, TA Digital is pleased also to share high-level strategic partnerships with world class digital experience platform companies like Adobe, SAP and Salesforce and possess global partnerships with industry leaders such as Sitecore, Episerver, Elastic Path, BigCommerce, AWS, Azure and Coveo.

