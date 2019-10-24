TA Digital Joins SAP® PartnerEdge® to Deliver SAP C/4HANA®

NEWARK, Calif., Oct. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Global digital transformation agency TA Digital announced today it has joined the SAP® PartnerEdge® program as a Silver-level partner. This status level was earned on the heels of TA Digital's completion of all requirements to resell SAP solutions in SAP C/4HANA®.

SAP Sell partners can demonstrate and resell SAP solutions to prospects and potential clients. To achieve Sell status, partners must meet specific criteria, including training and certifications in several solutions in the SAP C/4HANA suite.

"Joining SAP PartnerEdge emphasizes our endorsement of SAP's vision into how experience, commerce and marketing can be delivered in one platform, as well as our commitment to realize that vision for our customers," said Dr. Ali Alkhafaji, Chief Technology Officer at TA Digital. "We are very excited about this elevated sense of partnership and look forward to joint success in the years to come."

With this advancement, TA Digital will now be eligible for additional benefits and other select privileges.

The technology suite SAP C/4HANA allows companies to manage the complete customer experience by putting a consent-driven, single customer view at the center of the business. The suite brings together customer data management, machine learning and microservices to power real-time, intelligent customer engagements across sales, customer service, marketing and commerce.

TA Digital has one of the largest and deepest multi-solution digital consulting teams in the world and is known for helping clients realize immediate and long-lasting value through a unique customer experience and data-driven methodology. TA Digital specializes in digital experience, commerce and marketing solutions and digital ecosystem development that is personalized, seamless and engaging.

ABOUT TA DIGITAL

TA Digital is a global boutique digital transformation agency that delivers the "best of both worlds" to clients seeking to achieve organizational success through digital transformation. Unlike smaller, regional agencies that lack the ability to scale or large organizations that succumb to a quantity-over-quality approach, TA Digital offers resource diversity while also providing meticulous attention to the details that enable strategic success.

Over the past 20 years, TA Digital has positioned clients to achieve digital maturity by focusing on data, customer-centricity and exponential return on investment and by melding exceptional user experience and data-driven methodologies with artificial intelligence and machine learning. TA Digital enables digital transformations that intelligently build upon the strategies they set into motion. Known as a global leader that assists marketing and technology executives in understanding the digital ecosystem while identifying cultural and operational gaps within their business, TA Digital ultimately ushers organizations toward a more mature model and profitable digital landscape.

Recognized in 2013, 2014, 2015, and 2019 Inc. 5000 list as one of the most successful technology companies in the United States, TA Digital is pleased also to share high-level strategic partnerships with world class digital experience platform companies like SAP, Adobe and Salesforce, and possess global partnerships with industry leaders such as Sitecore, Episerver, Elastic Path, BigCommerce, AWS, Azure and Coveo.

SAP and other SAP products and services mentioned herein as well as their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of SAP SE in Germany and other countries. Please see https://www.sap.com/copyright for additional trademark information and notices.

Media Contact:

Marketing Department

227816@email4pr.com

1-734-238-0005

SOURCE TA Digital