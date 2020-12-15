TA Digital Named in Now Tech: Commerce Services, Q4 2020 Report

NEWARK, Calif., Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Global digital transformation agency TA Digital today announced that it has been included in Forrester's Now Tech: Commerce Services, Q4 2020 report. The report, authored by VP and principal analyst Ted Schadler, canvases the capabilities of leading providers with a wide range of industry and commerce focuses across B2C and B2B.

Forrester gathered information from 35 providers with a focus on commerce experiences to understand their strategy, channel expertise, most important software partners, and industry focus. The result is a report that serves as an authoritative resource for digital leaders seeking build strategic alliances with providers that possess the skills to transform their commerce transformation needs.

"We believe this is an amazing recognition by Forrester, making everyone at TA Digital honored and proud. Commerce is a cornerstone of our delivery methodology, so asserting ourselves as a global leader in Commerce is imperative to our client success. For B2B or B2C and on platforms like Adobe, SAP, Salesforce, commercetools, BigCommerce and Elastic Path, TA Digital has become the premier digital transformation agency for experience-driven commerce." said Dr. Ali Alkhafaji, CTO, TA Digital.

Commerce service providers are playing a pivotal role in the post-COVID world. The pandemic thrust digital and omnichannel into the limelight and it's not just limited to retailers and branded manufacturers. It's restaurants, libraries, telcos, software firms, and manufacturers. It's also airlines, hotels, media companies, and business services. The bar for quality commerce experiences has been raised and consumers now seek products from brands that represent their values, with convenient, buying experiences.

With the Now Tech: Commerce Services, Q4 2020 report, business leaders can now transform their commerce experience by selecting the right service provider based on capabilities, experience, and fit.

"We believe being recognized by Forrester as a leading commerce service provider is a testament to our customer-obsessed approach, our clients, and our talented team of commerce consultants. TA Digital is committed to bringing commerce-focused innovations to the market, such as our CommerceFactory , NeXus , and Ascent solutions to help merchants realize their digital commerce strategies. We lead with end-to-end capabilities, trustworthiness, and an intense focus on business outcomes." said Joe Brannon, Vice President, TA Digital.

TA Digital has one of the largest and deepest multi-solution digital consulting teams in the world and is known for helping clients realize immediate and long-lasting value through a unique customer experience and data-driven methodology. TA Digital specializes in digital experience, commerce, and marketing solutions and digital ecosystem development that is personalized, seamless and engaging.

About TA Digital

TA Digital is the only global boutique agency that delivers the "best of both worlds" to clients seeking to achieve organizational success through digital transformation. Unlike smaller, regional agencies that lack the ability to scale or large organizations that succumb to a quantity-over-quality approach, we offer resource diversity while also providing meticulous attention to the details that enable strategic success.

Over the past 20 years, TA Digital has positioned clients to achieve digital maturity by focusing on data, customer-centricity and exponential return on investment; by melding exceptional user experience and data-driven methodologies with artificial intelligence and machine learning, we enable digital transformations that intelligently build upon the strategies we set into motion. We are known as a global leader that assists marketing and technology executives in understanding the digital ecosystem while identifying cultural and operational gaps within their business – ultimately ushering organizations toward a more mature model and profitable digital landscape.

Recognized in 2013, 2014, 2015, 2019 and 2020 Inc. 5000 list as one of the most successful technology companies in the United States, TA Digital is pleased also to share high-level strategic partnerships with world class digital experience platform companies like Adobe , SAP and Salesforce and possess global partnerships with industry leaders such as commercetools, Sitecore , Episerver , Elastic Path , BigCommerce , AWS , Azure and Coveo.

