TA Digital Recognized as an Acquia Practice Certified Partner

NEWARK, Calif., Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TA Digital, a full-service data and experience driven consultancy, received recognition as a Acquia Certified Practice after completing a rigorous evaluation program recognizing the highest standards of technical delivery on the Acquia Platform.

The Acquia Practice Certification Program (APC), launched in Fall 2021, rewards partners who demonstrate a mastery of Acquia's Cloud Platform in three areas of expertise: Drupal Cloud, Marketing Cloud, and Digital Experience Platform (DXP). The program awards these certifications to organizations with a proven record of technical achievement and a commitment to driving transformative business engagements on the Acquia Platform.

"Being recognized as one of Acquia's first certified partners is a tremendous honor." said Dr. Ali Alkhafaji, CTO at TA Digital. "TA Digital has been rooted historically in technical innovation and thought leadership, this is yet another affirmation of our team's excellence and delivery success."

The TA Digital team includes 24 Acquia developers with a combined 74 certifications. These qualifications, in addition to the team's ability to deliver transformative digital experiences on the Acquia Platform, have earned the organization this distinct qualification.

"We're thrilled to be able to award this recognition to TA Digital," said Peter Ford, VP of Global Channels at Acquia. "Partnering with TA Digital to drive unmatched capabilities and digital transformation for our clients helps solidify our standing as the top digital experience platform in the industry. At Acquia, we continually strive to serve more customers while helping our valued partners to grow. We're thrilled to be able to count on partners like TA Digital to help us reach those goals."

About TA Digital

TA Digital is the only global boutique agency that delivers the "best of both worlds" to clients seeking to achieve organizational success through digital transformation. Unlike smaller, regional agencies that lack the ability to scale or large organizations that succumb to a quantity-over-quality approach, we offer resource diversity while also providing meticulous attention to the details that enable strategic success.

Over the past 20 years, TA Digital has positioned clients to achieve digital maturity by focusing on data, customer-centricity, and exponential return on investment; by melding exceptional user experience and data-driven methodologies with artificial intelligence and machine learning, we enable digital transformations that intelligently build upon the strategies we set into motion. We are known as a global leader that assists marketing and technology executives in understanding the digital ecosystem while identifying cultural and operational gaps within their business – ultimately ushering organizations toward a more mature model and profitable digital landscape.

Recognized in 2013, 2014, 2015, 2019, 2020, and 2021 Inc. 5000 list as one of the most successful technology companies in the United States, TA Digital is pleased also to share high-level strategic partnerships with world class digital experience platform companies like Acquia, Adobe, SAP, and Salesforce and possess global partnerships with industry leaders such as commercetools, Sitecore, Optimizely, Elastic Path, BigCommerce, AWS, Azure and Coveo.

About Acquia

Acquia empowers the world's most ambitious brands to create digital customer experiences that matter. With open-source Drupal at its core, the Acquia Open DXP enables marketers, developers, and IT operations teams at thousands of global organizations to rapidly compose and deploy digital products and services that engage customers, enhance conversions and help businesses stand out.

Media Contact:

Jeffrey Detloff

847-331-6244

[email protected]

SOURCE TA Digital