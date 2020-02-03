TA Digital's Ed Kapuscinski Wins Sitecore Most Valuable Professional Award

NEWARK, Calif., Feb. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TA Digital, a full-service digital transformation solutions and services provider, today announced that Ed Kapuscinski, Sr. .NET Architect, has been named a Most Valuable Professional (MVP) in the Ambassador category by Sitecore®, a global leader in digital experience management software. Ed Kapuscinski was one of only 97 Ambassadors worldwide to be named a Sitecore MVP this year.

Recognizing professionals within the Sitecore community who actively apply their talent and expertise to help others best utilize Sitecore products to deliver premier customer experiences, the MVP program is now in its 14th year. Of more than 13,000 certified developers and over 24,000 active community participants, the 316 MVPs are truly an elite group. This year's MVPs were selected for the quality, quantity and impact of the contributions they made in 2019, including the sharing of product expertise and mastery of the Sitecore platform to support both partners and customers.

"Again, Ed has made this time of year very special for winning this honor for the 6th time. Congratulations to Ed for achieving MVP status with Sitecore and all of his accomplishments for TA Digital this year. He is a great ambassador of TA Digital and the Sitecore community but above all he is a great person and teammate. Looking forward to lucky number 7 next year," said Dr. Ali Alkhafaji, CTO of TA Digital on this announcement.

TA Digital is a full-service digital transformation solutions and services provider for enterprise companies. The company is a Sitecore Silver status Implementation Partner, specializing in delivering complete 360-degree customer experiences via the Sitecore Experience Platform.

"One of our greatest assets is the highly collaborative Sitecore community, where members share technical knowledge and insights across numerous channels and at events to help each other build greater digital experiences for their organizations and customers," said Pieter Brinkman, Senior Director of Technical Marketing at Sitecore. "Sitecore MVPs stand out as leaders within the community for their passion and willingness to invest their own time with contributions ranging from educational blogs, videos, podcasts and speaking engagements to community engagement and support on social media and forums. They are an invaluable resource and important part of the Sitecore user experience, for which we are truly grateful."

"Sitecore MVPs are always at the top of the list to get access to the latest developments and offerings from Sitecore, and we will rely on them heavily when we introduce the new Software as a Service offering later this year. I am looking forward to working on this together with this incredible group," added Brinkman.

Sitecore's SaaS offering will make it much easier and faster to build digital experiences, while maintaining the flexibility for Sitecore partners and customers to create differentiated experiences. Once a user is on Sitecore's SaaS platform, they will always have the most current version of the product with the ease of automatic upgrades.

About TA Digital

TA Digital is the only global boutique agency that delivers the "best of both worlds" to clients seeking to achieve organizational success through digital transformation. Unlike smaller, regional agencies that lack the ability to scale or large organizations that succumb to a quantity-over-quality approach, we offer resource diversity while also providing meticulous attention to the details that enable strategic success.

Over the past 20 years, TA Digital has positioned clients to achieve digital maturity by focusing on data, customer-centricity and exponential return on investment; by melding exceptional user experience and data-driven methodologies with artificial intelligence and machine learning, we enable digital transformations that intelligently build upon the strategies we set into motion. We are known as a global leader that assists marketing and technology executives in understanding the digital ecosystem while identifying cultural and operational gaps within their business - ultimately ushering organizations toward a more mature model and profitable digital landscape.

Recognized in 2013, 2014, 2015, and 2019 Inc. 5000 list as one of the most successful technology companies in the United States, TA Digital is pleased also to share high-level strategic partnerships with world class digital experience platform companies like Adobe, SAP and Salesforce and possess global partnerships with industry leaders such as Sitecore, Episerver, Elastic Path, BigCommerce, AWS, Azure and Coveo.

