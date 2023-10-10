TAAG Angola Airlines to Renew Fleet with Boeing 787 Dreamliners

- Angola's national airline adds four 787 Dreamliners to fleet

- Airline modernizes its fleet with first order of the popular 787

LUANDA, Angola, Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Boeing [NYSE: BA] and TAAG Angola Airlines announced today that the African carrier is adding the highly fuel-efficient 787 Dreamliner to its fleet with an order for four widebody jets.

Boeing and TAAG Angola Airlines announced today that the African carrier is adding the highly fuel-efficient 787 Dreamliner to its fleet with an order for four widebody jets.
"Our goal is to work with the best manufacturers in the world towards a multi-type fleet, in order to ensure we have the appropriate airplanes for each flight typology, namely our intercontinental connections," said Eduardo Fairen, CEO of TAAG Angola Airlines. "The 787 option suits our intent for modern, size-wise and efficient equipment, able to progressively replace our current widebody fleet, and provide our customers with an improved flight experience."

"The 787 Dreamliner will enable TAAG Angola Airlines to open new routes and expand their international network," said Anbessie Yitbarek, Boeing vice president of Commercial Sales and Marketing for Africa. "The Dreamliner's market-leading efficiency and passenger comfort will advance the carrier's fleet modernization plans."

TAAG Angola Airlines currently flies five 777-300ER (Extended Range) jets, three 777-200ERs and seven 737-700s to 12 destinations across Africa, Europe, South America and China.

Boeing's Commercial Market Outlook for Africa projects that the continent will need 1,025 airplanes over the next two decades. Overall African air traffic growth is forecast at 7.4%, the third highest among global regions and above the global average growth of 6.1%.

Since revenue service began in 2011, the 787 family has launched more than 370 new nonstop routes around the world. The 787 Dreamliner reduces fuel use and emissions by 25% compared to the airplanes it replaces. Passengers enjoy a better experience with the largest windows of any jet, air that is more humid and pressurized at a lower cabin altitude for greater comfort, large overhead bins, soothing LED lighting, and technology that senses and counters turbulence for a smoother ride.

About TAAG
TAAG Angola Airlines was founded in 1938 and it is based in Luanda, Angola's capital city. For more than 80 years, TAAG has connected Angolans with its key domestic and international markets. TAAG is the leading airline in the country and is recognized worldwide for its strong high-yield market, having grown its current network to 12 domestic and 13 international destinations. Its fleet allows, in addition to passenger transport, air cargo services which have become essential for Angola's growth and development. TAAG is a company that prides itself on a strong track record of service and performance excellence.

About Boeing 
As a leading global aerospace company, Boeing develops, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense products and space systems for customers in more than 150 countries. As a top U.S. exporter, the company leverages the talents of a global supplier base to advance economic opportunity, sustainability and community impact. Boeing's diverse team is committed to innovating for the future, leading with sustainability, and cultivating a culture based on the company's core values of safety, quality and integrity. Join our team and find your purpose at boeing.com/careers.

Contact:
Nadine Fanous
+971-56-422-9051
[email protected]

Boeing Media Relations
[email protected]

SOURCE Boeing

