TAB Announces Excellence under 45 Award Winner

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Texas Association of Builders (TAB) is honored to announce Christopher Bolio as the 2023 Excellence under 45 Award winner. This individual has committed himself to his career and to advancing the residential construction industry. Bolio is primed to be a future leader in the industry. Christopher Bolio will be honored at the San Luis Resort in Galveston, Texas during the Excellence in Leadership Dinner on Wednesday, November 15.

This awards program was created and developed by TAB's Young Professionals (YP) Council. YP's focus is to highlight and reward young professionals that have committed their time, efforts, and careers to the Texas residential homebuilding industry.

2023 EXCELLENCE UNDER 45 AWARD WINNER

Christopher Bolio | Owner/Partner | Alair Homes | Greater Houston Builders Association (GHBA)

Christopher Bolio's journey into the homebuilding industry is a unique one, driven by a combination of circumstance and a deep passion for construction. Bolio's career path led him into corporate America but soon realized his true calling lay in homebuilding. Receiving an offer from a large production builder ignited his love for construction and led him to pursue a career in the field. Through the company's comprehensive training program, he gained valuable knowledge and hands-on experience, eventually managing multiple subdivisions simultaneously. This experience fueled Bolio's desire to become a business owner and, in 2006, ventured into custom building, launching Bolio Custom Homes. This marked the beginning of a self-directed learning journey, driven by an appetite for construction knowledge, from technical aspects to design. Bolio's commitment to continuous learning eventually led him to joining Alair Homes as a partner and the pursuit to grow within the Greater Houston Builders Association (GHBA).

Exposure to builder colleagues from across the country and involvement with the GHBA and Texas Association of Builders highlighted his potential for positive impact and change. Bolio's active participation in these associations, including serving as GHBA Custom Builders Council Chair and as a TAB director, reflects his passion for supporting and improving the industry. Bolio views industry associations as vital platforms for advocacy and collaboration, where builders and associates come together to celebrate their shared passion for homebuilding and supporting one another's growth.

Throughout the years, Bolio has shown willingness and confidence in asking what others may consider "stupid" questions, viewing it as a crucial element of leadership. Bolio believes that leadership involves taking action despite fear or uncertainty. Bolio's passion for connection, clear communication, and a commitment to being present in the moment drives his leadership approach. Bolio has earned recognition for his leadership achievements, including being added to the Honored Listee in the 125th edition of Marquis Who's Who. Bolio has actively engaged in community service, mentorship, and fundraising efforts, including raising $152,000 for the Leukemia Lymphoma Society and supporting various organizations through his role at Alair Homes. His leadership is characterized by a deep commitment to supporting others and making a positive impact on his communities.

