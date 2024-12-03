TAB Installs New Senior Leadership and Inducts Members into Texas Housing Hall of Honor

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Texas Association of Builders (TAB) installed their 2025 President and inducted three people into the Texas Housing Hall of Honor at the Excellence in Leadership Dinner on Nov. 20 at the Hyatt Lost Pines Resort in Bastrop, Texas. At the event, Brett Martin was sworn in as the TAB's 78th President, succeeding Don Allen, TAB's 2024 President. The 2025 Board of Directors and TAB's Senior Officers were installed at the Board of Directors meeting the following day.

The office of President of the Texas Association of Builders is one that carries the highest honor, as well as the greatest responsibility. The senior officers are the core leaders of TAB, and they are charged with upholding the bylaws and policies of the association.

2025 TAB Senior Officers:

President: Brett Martin , Tilson Custom Home Builders — Houston, Texas

, Tilson Custom Home Builders — First Vice President: Chris Lyons , HOME by Lyons – Amarillo, Texas

, HOME by Lyons – Vice President/Secretary: Justin Webb , Altura Homes – Rockwall, Texas

, Altura Homes – Treasurer: Justin MacDonald, MacDonald Companies Inc – Kerrville, Texas

Immediate Past President: Don Allen , Aberdeen Land Company LLC — Fort Worth, Texas

Senior Leadership bios can be found here.

The Texas Housing Hall of Honor celebrates men and women who have made significant and lasting contributions to the Texas housing industry. Inductees are selected annually from the categories of builders, developers or remodelers; trades professionals and suppliers; government; and industry-allied professionals.

2024 Texas Housing Hall of Honor Inductees:

Randy Birdwell, Chairman of Flintrock Builders — Belton, TX

Harold Peek , Peek Properties — Dallas, TX

, Peek Properties — (in memoriam) Larry D. Johnson, founder of Johnson Development — Houston, TX

Inductee bios and videos can be found here.

About the Texas Association of Builders: The Texas Association of Builders (TAB) is a non-profit organization serving the needs of homebuilders, remodelers and land developers throughout Texas, as well as the companies that service them. Founded in 1946, TAB is an affiliate of the National Association of Home Builders (NAHB) and has 26 local home builders associations and almost 10,000 members across Texas. Representing over 758,000 jobs and more than $71.5 billion annually in the Texas economy, the state and local associations play a crucial role in providing housing for Texans. For more information about the Texas Association of Builders, visit www.TexasBuilders.org.

