Tablets market size to grow by 42.02 million units from 2021 to 2026; Growth driven by technological advances and virtual learning - Technavio

NEW YORK, March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global tablets market size is estimated to grow by 42.02 million units from 2021 to 2026, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.61% during the forecast period. Educational institutions are adopting virtual learning platforms to deliver information to students. This minimizes the need for teachers and students to sit in a classroom. It also provides convenience to students when taking notes. Virtual learning is ideal for homeschoolers and physically challenged students or those with health issues. Thus, the rising adoption of online learning has increased the demand for PCs and tablets for educational purposes. All these factors are driving the growth of the global tablets market. For more insights on the market size (2022 to 2026) - Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Tablets Market

Global Tablets Market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on type (hybrid, convertible, slate, and rugged) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America).

The market growth in the hybrid tablet segment will be significant during the forecast period. Hybrid tablets can be used as either a laptop or a standalone tablet. They are best suited for handling multiple tasks. They are ideal for use in home/office along with their normal capabilities. Such benefits are driving the growth of the segment.

Geography Overview

The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global tablets market.

APAC will account for 34% of the market growth during the forecast period. The expansion of the user base in end-user segments such as fleet management, delivery applications, logistics, automation, and education is driving the growth of the tablets market in APAC. The increasing use of tablets in end-user industries such as healthcare, education, entertainment, and hospitality is also driving the growth of the regional market.

Global Tablets Market – Vendor Analysis

The global tablets market is fragmented due to the presence of many vendors that offer differentiated products. The vendors are adopting various organic and inorganic growth strategies to remain competitive in the market. Some of the key vendors covered in the report include:

Acer Inc. - The company offers tablets under the brand name One 8T4.

- The company offers tablets under the brand name One 8T4. Apple Inc. - The company offers tablets under the brand name iPad.

- The company offers tablets under the brand name iPad. ASUSTeK Computer Inc. - The company offers tablets under the brand name Chromebook tablet CT100.

- The company offers tablets under the brand name Chromebook tablet CT100. HP Inc. - The company offers Andriod tablets that have 8GB of storage space and a dual-core intel atom processor.

Global Tablets Market – Major Challenges

Major challenges hindering the market growth

The tendency to buy devices with lower configurations is identified as the major challenge hindering the growth of the market.

A majority of users do not have adequate knowledge of the functionalities offered by tablets.

This leads many users to purchase lower-configuration tablets, which become incompatible with future updates earlier than the high-end configuration devices.

This is reducing the growth potential in the global tablets market.

The rugged devices market size is expected to increase by USD 344.78 million from 2021 to 2026 and the market's growth momentum will decelerate at a CAGR of 5.5%. The market is segmented by product (rugged mobile computers, rugged tablets/notebooks, rugged scanners, and rugged air quality monitors), end-user (industrial, military and defense, commercial, and government), type (semi-rugged, fully-rugged, and ultra-rugged), and geography ( North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and Middle East and Africa ).

size is expected to increase by from 2021 to 2026 and the market's growth momentum will decelerate at a CAGR of 5.5%. The market is segmented by product (rugged mobile computers, rugged tablets/notebooks, rugged scanners, and rugged air quality monitors), end-user (industrial, military and defense, commercial, and government), type (semi-rugged, fully-rugged, and ultra-rugged), and geography ( , , APAC, , and and ). The stylus pen market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.14% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 490.26 billion . The market is segmented by application (tablets and IWBs), type (active and passive), and geography (APAC, North America , Europe , Middle East and Africa , and South America ).

Tablets Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.61% Market growth 2022-2026 42.02 million units Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2021-2022 (%) 4.30 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 34% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Acer Inc., Apple Inc., ASUSTeK Computer Inc., HP Inc., Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd., Lenovo Group Ltd., LG Corp., Microsoft Corp., Panasonic Corp., and Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

