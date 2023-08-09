TABULA RASA SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Kaskela Law LLC Announces Investigation into Fairness of $10.50 Per Share Buyout Agreement - TRHC

PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaskela Law LLC announces that it is investigating the fairness of the proposed buyout of Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. ("Tabula Rasa") (NASDAQ: TRHC) shareholders by private equity firm Nautic Partners ("Nautic") at $10.50 per share.

Following the closing of the proposed transaction, Tabula Rasa investors will be cashed out of their investment position and the company's shares will no longer be publicly traded.

The investigation has uncovered significant potential conflicts of interest in the proposed buyout, and seeks to determine (i) whether $10.50 per share represents maximum achievable cash consideration for Tabula Rasa's shareholders, and (ii) whether Tabula Rasa's officers and/or directors breached their fiduciary duties or violated the securities laws by agreeing to sell the company to Nautic at just $10.50 per share.

Current Tabula Rasa shareholders are encouraged to contact Kaskela Law LLC (D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq. or Adrienne Bell, Esq.) at (484) 229 – 0750, or by email ([email protected] / [email protected]) or online at https://kaskelalaw.com/cases/tabula-rasa-healthcare/ , for additional information about this investigation and their legal rights and options.

Kaskela Law LLC represents investors in securities fraud, corporate governance, and merger & acquisition litigation on a contingent basis. For additional information about Kaskela Law LLC please visit www.kaskelalaw.com. This notice may constitute attorney advertising in certain jurisdictions.

CONTACT:



KASKELA LAW LLC

D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq.

Adrienne Bell, Esq.

18 Campus Blvd., Suite 100

Newtown Square, PA 19073

(888) 715 – 1740

(484) 229 – 0750

www.kaskelalaw.com

SOURCE Kaskela Law LLC