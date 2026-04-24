Tabulera Announces Early Partner Access to Small Group EDI

PLEASANTON, Calif., April 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tabulera, LLC today announces early partner access to Small Group EDI, an AI-powered solution that automates employee benefits enrollment on carrier web portals for small groups and for employers in EDI black-out periods. The product extends Tabulera's long-standing EDI expertise to the underserved small group market. A limited number of partner brokers, PEOs, BPOs, and HCM platforms will be onboarded during early access.

Small group enrollment has remained stubbornly manual across the benefits industry. Brokers, PEOs, and BPOs routinely staff teams of analysts who log into dozens of carrier portals, re-key employee demographic and coverage data, and chase resulting errors. HCM platforms have also struggled with automating this process.

Tabulera's Small Group EDI replaces that workflow entirely. The platform deploys AI agents that log into carrier portals the way a human would — reading screens, entering data, validating confirmations, and logging actions.

"We tried to solve this with traditional automation nearly a decade ago — the tools couldn't keep up with how often carrier portals change," said Doug Devlin, CEO of Tabulera. "What's different now is AI. Small Group EDI finally makes small group web enrollment automation a reality at scale."

Core capabilities include:

Built on Tabulera's proven EDI foundation.

Small Group EDI runs on the same data pipeline Tabulera has used for years to deliver EDI 834 feeds at scale. Customers get all the accuracy and reliability of Tabulera's core EDI infrastructure — now extended to small group plans.

Works across every carrier and line of coverage.

Medical, dental, vision, life, and voluntary — handled in a single workflow across a growing roster of national and regional carriers. No separate integration project per carrier.

Secure by design.

Your data is never used to train AI models, and every agent operates inside Tabulera's enterprise security infrastructure.

Full audit trail.

Key data entry and confirmation pages are logged and timestamped — the evidence for compliance, audit, and carrier dispute resolutions.

Availability

Small Group EDI is now in limited early access. Tabulera will be demonstrating the product at the BenefitsPRO Broker Expo, April 28–30, 2026, booth #702 at Hyatt Regency McCormick Place in Chicago (Booth #702). Brokers, PEOs, BPOs, and HCM platforms unable to attend can join the waitlist at tabulera.com/technology/small-group-edi.

About Tabulera

Tabulera, LLC is an EDI, Benefits Reconciliation, Consolidated Invoicing, and Payments platform serving Brokers, Professional Employer Organizations (PEOs), Business Process Outsourcers (BPOs), Human Capital Management (HCM) providers, and employers. Tabulera is a Marketplace Partner with PrismHR, isolved, Employee Navigator, and a Workday Innovation Partner.

Tabulera — Every Carrier Connected. Every Dollar Settled.

Learn more at www.tabulera.com

Media Contact:

Tabulera, LLC

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www.tabulera.com

SOURCE Tabulera, LLC