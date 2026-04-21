Táche Introduces a Three-Ingredient Pistachio Milk, Redefining Simplicity in Modern Milk

The Brand Bets Integrity—and Exceptional Pistachios—Will Shape What Comes Next

NEW YORK, April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Táche, the original pistachio milk brand redefining the modern milk category, today announced the launch of a new three-ingredient pistachio milk. Made from just premium pistachios, filtered water, and a pinch of pink Himalayan sea salt, this ingredient-first expression delivers the natural creaminess, subtle flavor, and everyday versatility pistachios are known for—shaped over years of careful development. Táche's new three-ingredient Pistachio Milk is now available nationwide at Whole Foods Market stores.

New Táche Three-Ingredient Pistachio Milk

Designed for those who want the luxurious qualities of pistachio milk in its simplest form, the launch offers a versatile and ingredient-first solution. Whether blended into smoothies, poured over cereal, baked into recipes, or enjoyed straight, it transforms everyday rituals into something more considered.

Simplicity sounds easy. It rarely is.

Almond and oat milks helped define the first wave of plant-based milk—but even their simplest formulations still carry tradeoffs, from water-intensive production to higher glycemic impact. As the category matured, a broader pattern took shape: shorter ingredient lists often meant compromising somewhere else, whether in texture, flavor, or recipe performance. With more than half of consumers seeking simpler, more recognizable ingredient lists, a clear gap has emerged for products that are both minimal and complete.

Pistachios offer a new opportunity. As the only nut considered a complete protein and naturally rich in fats, they deliver inherent creaminess, a subtle, balanced flavor that pairs effortlessly, and a more considered environmental footprint.

But unlocking that potential required intention and focus.

Táche Founder & CEO Roxana Saidi grew up immersed in pistachio culture and has spent more than a decade crafting pistachio milk—refining, testing, and pushing the ingredient to perform at its highest level. She developed a proprietary roasting process designed to bring the nut into balance—developing flavor, enhancing texture, and allowing pistachios to carry a milk-like experience on their own. It began in her kitchen and evolved through years of iteration. Only once that process was right did a three-ingredient expression become possible.

Built entirely around pistachios, Táche's new three-ingredient pistachio milk delivers natural creaminess and a subtle flavor that integrates seamlessly into everyday use. This launch expands Táche's portfolio, joining its Barista line—crafted for espresso, coffee, and matcha—alongside its Classic milks, including Vanilla, and its ready-to-drink Pistachio Milk Latte made with 100% Arabica cold brew. Each is designed for a distinct moment, from daily use to café performance to on-the-go, and grounded in the same commitment to exceptional ingredients.

"For us, this wasn't about simplifying for the sake of it—it was about solving a real gap," said Roxana Saidi, Founder and CEO. "Discerning consumers want products with fewer ingredients, but they shouldn't be asked to compromise on taste, texture, or quality to get there. Pistachios—and Táche's expression of them—make both possible."

The launch follows a year of outsized growth for Táche, with triple-digit gains in both retail sales and velocity and continued national expansion across retail, cafés, and e-commerce. Táche didn't just build the pistachio milk category—it changed the trajectory of modern milk. Now, it is setting the standard for what comes next.

About Táche

Founded in 2020 by Roxana Saidi, Táche is the original pistachio milk, crafted to deliver a rich, elevated pistachio experience in coffee, matcha, and everyday rituals. Built for baristas and modern kitchens alike, the brand pairs thoughtfully prepared pistachios with café-quality performance and design-forward packaging—helping lead the global rise of pistachio across beverage culture.

Táche is now served in more than 4,000 café doors and available in over 5,500 retail locations nationwide, including Whole Foods Market, Erewhon, Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, H-E-B, Target, and more.

For more information, visit pistachiomilk.com.

Stay connected on Instagram @tachepistachiomilk and TikTok @tachepistachio.

Inquiries: [email protected]

SOURCE Táche Pistachio Milk