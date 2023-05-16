Tachyus announces a contract for Aurion, its Carbon Accounting, Monitoring and Forecasting platform, with Lime Rock Resources

HOUSTON, May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tachyus announced a contract today with Lime Rock Resources (Lime Rock) for Aurion, its cloud-scalable, comprehensive GHG emissions management platform. Lime Rock's implementation of Aurion will help the oil and gas company establish a GHG baseline, monitor, forecast, and report carbon emissions across all of its assets. This demonstrates Lime Rock's commitment to corporate responsibility initiatives, including further mitigating their carbon footprint across their operations and enhancing their environmental, social and governance disclosures.

"We're thrilled to partner with Lime Rock to assist them in meeting their carbon reduction goals; Aurion will allow them to estimate the impact of their operational decisions on emissions and allow the team at Lime Rock to achieve their emissions goals," said Matt Elbert, CFO of Tachyus.

"We look forward to utilizing the Aurion platform to measure, report and forecast the GHG emissions associated with our operations more accurately. This is expected to assist us in efficiently reducing our emission intensity, and to accurately quantify the reductions that we achieve," said C. Tim Miller, President & COO of Lime Rock Resources.

Aurion addresses the growing need for the oil and gas industry to minimize GHG emissions by helping companies like Lime Rock to streamline GHG accounting, monitoring and forecasting future emissions with robust, tested, and reliable approaches. The platform provides transparency to all calculations making the accounting and reports thoroughly and easily auditable across all assets.

About Tachyus:

The Houston-based corporation is a leader in oil and gas modeling and optimization software. By combining traditional reservoir physics with machine learning and artificial intelligence, Tachyus provides predictive modeling and optimization products for its clients. In 2021 Tachyus launched Aurion—an end-to-end platform for GHG estimation, reporting, and forecasting—to help companies tie operational decisions to their net-zero goals.

www.tachyus.com.

About Lime Rock Resources

Based in Houston, the Lime Rock Resources team acquires, operates, and improves producing oil and gas properties in the United States. The team has acquired properties in select oil and gas basins nationwide as it seeks to provide its investors with attractive long-term returns. Established in 1998, Lime Rock Management has raised $9.8 billion in private equity funds for investment in the energy industry through Lime Rock Resources, Lime Rock Partners, and Lime Rock New Energy.

