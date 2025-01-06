Tackle Wellness Goals by Adding a Touch of Green

Better-for-you recipes inspired by savory salad kits

MISSION, Kan., Jan. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- (Family Features) Around the start of a new year, many people are setting their wellness intentions, from incorporating a variety of greens into meals to boosting daily step goals, drinking more water and practicing gratitude.

Italian Crusted Salmon with Creamy Truffle Caesar Salad Grilled Zucchini Nachos

As part of the journey, it's important to rethink nutrition and your recipe repertoire to include better-for-you meals. For example, you can satisfy seafood cravings while getting your protein fix with Italian Crusted Salmon with Creamy Truffle Caesar Salad. This one-pan solution is paired with a Fresh Express Twisted Creamy Truffle Caesar Chopped Salad Kit, inspired by high-end dining experiences with flavors that transport you to the finest restaurants around the world.

The kit allows you to indulge in crunchy garlic brioche croutons paired with garden fresh crispy romaine lettuce, delicate sprinkles of truffle Parmesan cheese shreds and creamy dressing, transforming every bite into a sensation to be savored.

With more than 100 varieties of fresh, healthy and convenient ready-to-eat salads, Fresh Express can also provide recipe inspiration and support on your journey toward a healthier lifestyle. The unique blend of little red and green baby butter lettuces in the Sweet & Crunchy Salad Blend is perfect for adding to Grilled Zucchini Nachos, a delightfully tasty alternative to traditional nachos. This veggie-forward version offers a healthier dinner idea or an easy snack for game day gatherings and other group celebrations.

Visit freshexpress.com to discover more than 380 fresh recipes and find a store near you.

Italian Crusted Salmon with Creamy Truffle Caesar Salad

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cook time: 20 minutes

Servings: 2

1 clove garlic, minced

1 teaspoon lemon juice

2 teaspoons chopped, fresh rosemary

1/2 teaspoon honey

1/4 teaspoon salt

3 tablespoons panko breadcrumbs

3 tablespoons finely chopped walnuts

1 teaspoon olive oil

2 salmon fillets

nonstick cooking spray

1 bag (9.3 ounces) Fresh Express Twisted Caesar Creamy Truffle Caesar Chopped Kit Salad

2 lemon wedges (optional)

Heat oven to 425 F. Line sheet pan with parchment paper.

In small bowl, combine garlic, lemon juice, rosemary, honey and salt. In another small bowl, combine breadcrumbs, walnuts and olive oil.

Place salmon on prepared sheet pan. Spread mustard mixture over fish; sprinkle with panko mixture, pressing to adhere. Lightly coat with nonstick cooking spray.

Bake 12-15 minutes, or until fish flakes easily with fork.

Place greens from salad kit in large bowl. Drizzle with dressing; mix well.

Evenly divide salad among two plates. Top with salmon. Serve each with lemon wedge, if desired.

Grilled Zucchini Nachos

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cook time: 8 minutes

Servings: 4

4 medium zucchini, sliced into 1/4-inch thick rounds

1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil

salt, to taste

pepper, to taste

1 cup cheddar cheese, shredded

1 bag (5 ounces) Fresh Express Sweet & Crunchy Salad Blend

1 cup canned corn, cooked and drained

1 cup canned black beans, rinsed and drained

1 cup tomato, diced

1/4 cup green onions

1/4 cup red onions

1 jalapeno, finely diced (optional)

1 avocado, diced

1/4 cup cilantro, chopped

1 tablespoon sour cream

Heat grill to medium heat.

In large bowl, toss zucchini and olive oil to coat. Season with salt and pepper, to taste.

Place zucchini on grill pan; grill 4-5 minutes until just tender. Top zucchini with cheese and cook until cheese melts, 1-2 minutes.

Remove from grill and place on plate or large platter. Top cheesy grilled zucchini with salad blend; corn; black beans; tomato; green and red onions; jalapeno, if desired; avocado; cilantro; and sour cream.

Michael French

[email protected]

1-888-824-3337

editors.familyfeatures.com

About Family Features Editorial Syndicate

A leading source for high-quality food, lifestyle and home and garden content, Family Features provides readers with topically and seasonally relevant tips, takeaways, information, recipes, videos, infographics and more. Find additional articles and information at Culinary.net and eLivingToday.com.

SOURCE Family Features Editorial Syndicate