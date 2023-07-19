Tackling 2023 Global Agricultural Challenges: The Imperative Shift Towards Climate Smart Practices

DUBLIN, July 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Climate Smart Agriculture Market - Focus on Technologies Mitigating GHG Emissions" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The latest 2023 Global Report on Climate Smart Agriculture (CSA) showcases the symbiotic relationship between climate change, food security, and agricultural practices.

It underlines the need for collaborative strategies among farmers, policymakers, and researchers to combat this multifaceted issue.

CSA practices have emerged as a comprehensive, environmentally sustainable solution, ensuring the resilience of agriculture under changing climate conditions while improving productivity.

Defined by the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), CSA is an integrated approach to landscape management, including cropland, livestock, forests, and fisheries. Despite varying regional challenges, the application of CSA practices spans across both the Global South and Global North, tackling the complex issues of food security and climate change.

The report, however, also details potential hurdles in CSA implementation. The upfront costs linked with new technologies and infrastructure, as well as the need for specialized training for precision farming techniques, may pose financial challenges for farmers.

The study also notes potential resistance to change among farmers primarily driven by economic incentives, and limited connectivity in marginalized areas hindering the implementation of CSA practices. Nevertheless, it advocates for continuous support in CSA adoption given its long-term benefits such as increased yields and improved sustainability.

Companies Mentioned

Hoovers

Bloomberg

Businessweek

Factiva

Key Topics Covered:

1 Climate Change and its Impact on Agriculture

1.1 Cause of Climate Change on Agriculture

1.1.1 Farm-Gate Emissions

1.1.1.1 Livestock

1.1.1.2 Crop Production

1.1.2 Forestry

1.1.3 Energy Use

1.2 Implementation of Climate Smart Agriculture (CSA)

2 Climate Smart Agriculture - Technology Landscape

2.1 Precision Agriculture

2.1.1 Expected Emission Reduction with Precision Agriculture Adoption

2.1.1.1 Patent Analysis

2.1.1.2 Key Technologies and Providers

2.1.1.3 Case Study

2.1.1.3.1 Climate Smart Agriculture Case Study by Government of India

2.1.1.3.2 Monarch Tractor Wente Vineyards Energy Case Study

2.1.1.3.3 Yield Monitoring and Digitization Case Study

2.1.2 Conservative Agriculture

2.1.2.1 Expected Emission Reduction with Conservative Agriculture Adoption

2.1.2.2 Patent Analysis

2.1.2.3 Key Technologies and Providers

2.1.2.4 Case Study

2.1.2.4.1 Soil Erosion Case Study

2.1.2.4.2 Sustainable Agriculture Land Management Case Study

2.1.3 Agroforestry

2.1.3.1 Expected Emission Reduction with AgroForestry Adoption

2.1.3.2 Patent Analysis

2.1.3.3 Key Technologies and Providers

2.1.3.4 Case Study

2.1.3.4.1 Climate Smart Forestry Case Study - Wageningen University & Research

2.1.4 Livestock Management

2.1.4.1 Expected Emission Reduction with Livestock Management Technologies Adoption

2.1.4.2 Patent Analysis

2.1.4.3 Key Technologies and Providers

2.1.4.4 Case Study

2.1.4.4.1 Mongolia Livestock Farming Case Study

2.1.4.4.2 Livestock Monitoring and Management Case Study

2.1.5 Renewable Energy

2.1.5.1 Expected Emission Reduction with Renewable Energy Technology Adoption

2.1.5.2 Patent Analysis

2.1.5.3 Key Technologies and Providers

2.1.5.4 Case Study

2.1.5.4.1 Solar Power-Based Microgrid Case Study

2.1.5.4.2 Solar Powered Farm Case Study

2.1.6 Water Management

2.1.6.1 Expected Emission Reduction with Water Management Technology Adoption

2.1.6.2 Patent Analysis

2.1.6.3 Key Technologies and Providers

2.1.6.4 Case Study

2.1.6.4.1 Reduction of Input Resources - Zerynth S.p.A. Case Study

2.1.6.4.2 Automated Water and Fertilizer Management Case Study

2.1.6.4.3 Yield Monitoring and Water Management Case Study

2.1.7 Climate Information Services

2.1.7.1 Expected Emission Reduction with Climate Information Services Adoption

2.1.7.2 Patent Analysis

2.1.7.3 Key Technologies and Providers

2.1.7.4 Case Study

2.1.7.4.1 Severe Weather Case Study

2.1.7.4.2 Mongolia Herd Management Climate Information Services Case Study

2.2 Key Government Initiatives and Impacts

2.3 Global Funding

2.3.1 Government Fundings

2.3.1.1 Government Fundings (Year-on-Year)

2.3.1.2 Government Funding (by Country)

2.3.1.3 Key Government Fundings Focusing Climate Smart Agriculture Practices

2.3.2 Private Funding

2.3.2.1 Funding Analysis (Year-on-Year)

2.3.2.2 Funding Analysis (by Technology)

2.3.2.3 Key Private Funding Focusing on Climate Smart Agriculture Practices

2.3.2.4 Key Investors in Climate Smart Agriculture Market, 2022

2.4 Key Challenges in CSA Adoption

2.4.1 High Upfront Costs

2.4.2 Lack of Infrastructure and Awareness of Climate Smart Agriculture Benefits

3 Recommendation and Conclusion

3.1 Recommendation for Policymakers

3.2 Recommendation For Technology Providers

3.3 Conclusion: Future Road Map

3.3.1 Expected Farm Consolidation

3.3.2 Government Support

3.3.3 Expected Demand for Climate Smart Agriculture Contract Services among Small Farms

3.3.4 Growing Millennial Populations in Agriculture

4 Research Methodology

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3zsdz0

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets