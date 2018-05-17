Tackling Obesity Together to Create a Healthier Future for Everyone in Europe - The ISA Supports European Obesity Day 2018

In Europe, it is estimated that over 50% of the people are currently overweight or obese, and that over 20% are obese. By 2030, it is estimated that over 50% of the European population will have obesity. European Obesity Day, celebrated this year on 19th May, is an opportunity to enhance collective efforts to Tackle Obesity Together, by raising awareness about obesity and the many other diseases on which it impacts. This year the International Sweeteners Association (ISA) joins forces with Collectif National des Associations d'Obèses (CNAO - French association for the obese patients) and Adexo (Association of obese and ex-obese patients in Portugal) in supporting European Obesity Day and the European Association for the Study of Obesity (EASO) related-activities.

Obesity is a growing public health challenge worldwide and affects people of every age. Common causes of obesity include more sedentary lifestyles, and a combination of lack of physical activity and increased calorie intake. On the other hand, obesity and excess body weight have a direct impact on health and life expectancy, and are associated with increased risk of cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, some cancers and joint and muscle disorders. In addition to having direct impact on the individuals' health, obesity costs the EU €70 billion each year in healthcare cost and productivity.

To support European Obesity Day on 19th May, 2018, the ISA joins forces with CNAO and Adexo in helping raise awareness about obesity and its consequences. On this occasion, the ISA developed in collaboration with CNAO and Adexo an animated video which takes us through the small steps that can be taken towards reducing calorie intake and increasing physical activity and their importance in tackling obesity. Watch the video through this link and download the related infographic by clicking here.

