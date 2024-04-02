TACO BELL® AND WILDFANG BREAK FASHION BOUNDARIES WITH ALL-NEW COVERALL COLLAB FEATURING HAYLEY KIYOKO

Taco Bell and WILDFANG join forces to unveil one-of-a-kind coverall, seamlessly blending style and functionality for a fashion-forward and utility-packed wardrobe essential.

TLDR:

Taco Bell and WILDFANG release the Taco Bell x WILDFANG Coverall available exclusively on Wildfang.com for $178 for $178 and available in inclusive sizing from XS to 3X, as well as Talls.

for and available in inclusive sizing from XS to 3X, as well as Talls. Bringing function to fashion, the limited-edition coverall features twenty thoughtfully designed pockets inspired by the shape of Taco Bell menu items to redefine fashion and functionality.

Rooted in authenticity, the one-of-a-kind collaboration offers fans a unique opportunity to express themselves and their dual affinity for both Taco Bell and WILDFANG.

In-app Tuesday Drop gives Taco Bell Rewards Members early access* to shop a limited quantity starting today, April 2 at 2 p.m. PT , while general access begins April 3 at 2 p.m. PT .

IRVINE, Calif., April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Taco Bell and one of the leading inclusive and fearless fashion destinations, WILDFANG, two fan-fueled brands known for disrupting status quos alike, drop a limited-edition Taco Bell x WILDFANG Coverall. The novel design accentuates one of the most essential fashion hacks – pockets – all inspired by Taco Bell menu item shapes marrying practicality and style. Shop the drop exclusively on Wildfang.com.

Taco Bell Feed the Beat artist, actress and author Hayley Kiyoko, models the limited-edition Taco Bell x WILDFANG Essential High Waisted Coverall.

"As a fan of WILDFANG and a lifelong lover of Taco Bell, partnering with them to model this coverall has been a dream collab. I feel like I manifested this moment with Taco Bell over 10 years ago when I released my first EP, 'A Belle To Remember'!" said Hayley Kiyoko. "I also love how the spacious coverall pockets fit everything, including my fave Taco Bell Mild Sauce, which comes in handy when I'm grabbing a late-night Crunchwrap Supreme [laughs]."

Fashion Over Function? Why Not Both?

The Taco Bell x WILDFANG Coverall wasn't made for culture vultures and trend trackers; it's a wearable experience that's not bound by traditional fashion norms and is designed for anyone and everyone who wants to express their individuality. As fashion gets bigger and better, pockets have become smaller and faker. No longer will fans have to choose between style or function when it comes to having room for everyday essentials. Refusing to compromise fashion for utility, and vice versa, each Taco Bell x WILDFANG Coverall comes equipped with 20 pockets inspired by the shapes of iconic Taco Bell menu items. A pocket for keys? Check! Sunglasses? Duh! A custom sized pocket to hold your fire sauce packets? You know it!

"We're always looking to partner with cutting-edge brands that push the boundaries of their industries and can create with us to push the Taco Bell Brand forward. We love engaging in unexpected ways for our fans, so this collaboration with WILDFANG was a no brainer," said Taco Bell US Chief Marketing Officer, Taylor Montgomery. "Taco Bell is more than just a place for craveable food, Taco Bell is a lifestyle – a lifestyle that embraces authenticity and values being different."

Embracing the Live Más Lifestyle

At the heart of the Taco Bell and WILDFANG collaboration is a commitment to pushing boundaries and celebrating individuality. The cornerstone of both Taco Bell and WILDFANG is the access and expression it provides to fans. The Taco Bell x WILDFANG collaboration continues this legacy, offering fans a unique and inclusive way to fully embrace the Live Más lifestyle.

"Both Taco Bell and WILDFANG capture the cultural zeitgeist by championing self-expression and community," notes Emma McIlroy, CEO and Founder of WILDFANG. "This collaboration reinforces these commitments and highlights that functionality equates to more value, every day."

Now Serving: Taco Bell x WILDFANG Coveralls

Becoming a Taco Bell Rewards Member has its perks. Starting today at 2 p.m. PT Rewards Members will be given the chance to purchase from a limited quantity of coveralls before anyone else. Fans should keep an eye out on the Tuesday Drops page in the app to follow an exclusive link. For everyone else, or those who missed the Rewards Member Tuesday Drop, you can purchase the Essential High Waisted Coverall on April 3, at 2 p.m. PT on Wildfang.com.

Fashion with a Purpose

Since its inception, WILDFANG has been a champion for positive change, donating over $1 million to impactful causes that focus on creating an inclusive world. In 2022, WILDFANG elevated its dedication by taking the 1% PLEDGE in collaboration with Pledge 1%, committing 1% of its annual revenue to organizations making meaningful contributions.

The exclusive Taco Bell x WILDFANG Essential High Waist Coverall is available for fans starting April 3 on Wildfang.com for $178 in inclusive sizes ranging from XS – 3X and Tall: S – XXL.

Find media assets HERE.

About Taco Bell Corp.

For more than 61 years, Taco Bell has brought innovative, craveable Mexican-inspired food to the masses, and was recently recognized as one of TIME's Most Influential Companies, one of Fast Company's World's Most Innovative Companies and Nation's Restaurant News' Brand Icon. For more information about Taco Bell, visit our website at www.TacoBell.com, our Newsroom at www.TacoBell.com/news, or check out www.TacoBell.com/popular-links. You can also stay up to date on all things Taco Bell by following us on LinkedIn, TikTok, X (formerly Twitter), Instagram, Facebook and by subscribing to our YouTube channel.

About WILDFANG

WILDFANG is a fast-growing fashion lifestyle brand headquartered in Portland, OR, which exists to challenge gender norms in fashion and beyond. WILDFANG offers iconic gender-fluid styles like coveralls, blazers and button ups. The Climate Neutral Certified brand has stores in Portland and Los Angeles, and has built a strong community, including well-known celebs.

*100 Taco Bell® x Wildfang Coveralls will be available for Early Access purchase on 4/2/24 for the first 100 Taco Bell Rewards Members who complete the purchase. Limit 1. Once the limited number of select items are sold, no further purchases will be allowed until the national retail sales launch on 4/3/23. Non-transferable and cannot be combined with any other offer. Taco Bell Rewards program is available at participating US locations. Terms and conditions apply.

Contact:

Ronald Quintero – Taco Bell Corp.

[email protected]

Aubree Schipp – Edelman

[email protected]

SOURCE Taco Bell Corp.