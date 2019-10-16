Taco Bell® And Xbox Are Back To Give Fans The Chance To Win An Exclusive Xbox One X Bundle With Their Double Chalupa Box

Starting October 17, fans who get Taco Bell's Double Chalupa Box* have the chance to win an Xbox One X Eclipse Limited Edition Bundle every 10 minutes on average. The bundle gives fans everything they need to become the ultimate gamer: an Xbox One X Eclipse Limited Edition console with Taco Bell's iconic ring at startup, the brand-new Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2, and a six-month Game Pass Ultimate membership.

Winners will get their Xbox One X Eclipse Limited Edition Bundle on their doorstep in as early as 48 hours after completing registration and receipt of verification, Taco Bell and Xbox's fastest delivery time yet in the history of this campaign. With six months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, fans will get all the benefits of Xbox Live Gold, including online multiplayer and access to more than 100 high-quality games on console and PC, exclusive member deals and discounts and more as soon as they turn on their console and hear Taco Bell's iconic ring. The bundle also equips fans with the Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2, so you can play like a pro with the world's most advanced controller. For a chance to win the bundle, all fans need to do is enjoy a Double Chalupa Box from Taco Bell and follow the instructions on the box or the instructions received through the free method of entry process for entering in the code, with a bundle awarded on average every 10 minutes.

"Taco Bell and Xbox have continued to raise the bar through our partnership, and this year we're excited to give fans even more ways to become a winner," said Tracee Larocca, Senior Vice President of Brand Experience at Taco Bell. "Whether fans are unboxing their Double Chalupa boxes or the new Xbox One X Eclipse Bundle, this is yet another opportunity for us to give them a one of a kind experience."

Of course, fans who get the Double Chalupa box also get to chow down on the craveable Double Chalupa, an oversized Chalupa shell filled with a double portion of seasoned beef (as compared to the Chalupa supreme), shredded lettuce, diced tomatoes, three cheese blend, reduced-fat sour cream and nacho cheese sauce. The Double Chalupa is available in a box served with your choice of a Double Chalupa or Spicy Double Chalupa, a Crunchy Taco, Cinnamon Twists and a Medium soda.

A separate and exciting offer is also available to fans who order the Double Chalupa box online at ta.co or through the Taco Bell app for in-store pickup at a participating Taco Bell restaurant by 11/23/19, who will receive via email, following verification, instructions to register and submit a code by 11/24/19 for, a 2-week Xbox Game Pass Ultimate membership while supplies last. Fans can redeem a maximum of two 2-week Xbox Game Pass Ultimate codes at microsoft.com/redeem by 4/30/20, making even more fans winners this year. Any existing Gold/Game Pass membership(s) will upgrade to Ultimate at a conversion ratio. See xbox.com/gamepass for details. Online offer void where prohibited. See full terms for the online offer at http://tacobellxboxappoffer.com/.

Taco Bell and Xbox have been teaming up since 2001 when they launched the original Xbox. In 2017, they launched the newest Xbox One X together and last year brought fans an Xbox One X Platinum Limited Edition Bundle. For more information on the partnership, visit www.tacobell.com/xbox/rules.

