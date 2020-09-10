Taco Bell® And Xbox Bring The Ease Of Winning A New Xbox Series X Into The Palm Of Your Hand

While the national beverage promotion goes live on September 24, Taco Bell is sharing another way to win an Xbox Series X even earlier via its new digital rewards program. All fans need to do is download the Taco Bell app and join the Taco Bell Rewards Beta program by September 13. Those that have opted-in to receive emails will be able to register and gain exclusive access to be included in daily drawings from September 15 to September 21**.

"For four years now, Taco Bell and Xbox have continued to break the mold to create experiences consumers crave," said Nikki Lawson, Taco Bell's Chief Global Brand Officer. "Our goal has always been to meet our fans where they are culturally, and the gaming world is no exception. With digital gaming and entertainment serving as a connector for so many people these days, we're excited to be the first to offer consumers the ultimate gaming console before it launches nationwide."

The bundle includes the new Xbox Series X, one new Xbox Wireless Controller and six-months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate***, giving fans all the benefits of Xbox Live Gold, including online multiplayer and access to more than 100 high-quality games on console and PC, as well as cloud gaming on Android mobile devices, exclusive member deals and discounts, and more as soon as they turn on their console.

While this year's promotion gives early access to the next generation of gaming, it's not the first time Taco Bell and Xbox have teamed up to give fans one-of-a-kind bundles and unique rewards. After partnering together for the original Xbox release back in 2001, the relationship has continued to provide exclusive first-access to next-gen hardware such as the Xbox One X and the Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 in years past as well as limited edition bundles (the Xbox One X Platinum and Xbox Eclipse) with the iconic Taco Bell "bong" sound at startup and access to hundreds of playable games with Xbox Game Pass.

*NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. At participating locations while supplies last. Visit https://winxbox.com for Official Rules, how to enter without a purchase or text message and terms of participation. Open only to legal residents of the 50 US/DC, 18+ years of age. Code not available on small drink and regular freeze cups.

**NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. A purchase will not increase your chances of winning. Open only to legal residents of the 50 US/DC, 18+ years of age, and who are Taco Bell Rewards members by 9/13/20. Click Here for Official Rules, including how to enter, odds, prize details and restrictions. Taco Bell Rewards (Beta) program is available for a limited time only and is subject to termination at Taco Bell's discretion and terms and conditions .

***Game Pass Ultimate must be redeemed at https://redeem.microsoft.com/ by February 4, 2021. If already an Xbox Game Pass or Xbox Live Gold member, any days remaining on your membership(s) will be converted to Ultimate using a conversion ratio. All conversions to Ultimate are final. Maximum 36 months of Ultimate redeemed per account at a time. Game catalog varies over time. Learn more at xbox.com/gamepass.

