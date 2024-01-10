TACO BELL ANNOUNCES LIVE MÁS LIVE EVENT; UNVEILS A YEAR'S WORTH OF INNOVATION & PRODUCT LAUNCHES

The all-new live event in Las Vegas, Nevada will reveal the brand's best kept secrets, giving never-before-seen access with superfan celeb appearances, access to brand masterminds and more

IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Taco Bell is entering the new year by letting everyone in on its biggest plans for 2024, taking a page, and a stage, out of playbooks typically reserved for top tech and entertainment companies with epic announcements in innovation. Taco Bell has officially announced its Live Más LIVE event taking place in Las Vegas, Nevada on February 9. The event will unveil a year's worth of innovative products and iconic partnerships and include musical performances, celebrity appearances, fan recognition and the opportunity to hear first-hand from the masterminds behind the brand's biggest and boldest innovations of the year.

The in-person event will take place during the biggest sports weekend of the year and will be livestreamed, featuring offers for Taco Bell Rewards Members only. In addition to getting unrestricted access to the top-secret news of what will be rolling out in 2024, brand enthusiasts can expect exclusive fan experiences, never-before-seen access to the culinary experts and creative minds behind the Taco Bell Test Kitchen and first-look at food innovations to come, with attendees being the first to taste before anyone else, and more!

"Live Más LIVE is about showing up in a way this brand has never shown up before. It's about transparency, access and celebration for who we are as a brand and who we do it for, our biggest fans," said Global Chief Executive Officer, Sean Tresvant. "2024 marks a new beginning for Taco Bell and we can't wait to show everyone what we have in store for this year and beyond."

While no stranger to live fan experiences that brand loyalists have taken part in with 2019's Taco Bell Hotel and 2022's Taco Bell Drag Brunch multi-city experience, there has never been a place for fans to interact with Taco Bell in-person and virtually like Live Más LIVE. The uniquely Taco Bell event will combine brand announcements with entertainment and access like never before.

Taco Bell's Live Más LIVE will be streamed live from Las Vegas at livemaslive.com at 1 p.m. PST. Fire! Tier Rewards members have two chances to catch the show IRL. On January 16 Fire! Tier Members will have a chance to sign up and qualify for access to the show with hotel accommodation and a voucher towards travel and expenses* via Tuesday Drops on the app. Later in the month select Fire! Tier members will receive an e-mail on how they could score a seat.

