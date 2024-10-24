Taco Bell Brings Back Nostalgic, Fan-Favorites in New Nationwide Decades Menu

To celebrate a rich menu history full of beloved fan-favorites, Taco Bell is reviving five of the most demanded nostalgic menu items from its first five decades, each under $3* for a limited time

Taco Bell brings back iconic menu items from its first 50 years to unlock core Taco Bell memories for the OG, and spark nostalgia for a new era of fans.

Starting October 31 , the '60s Tostada, '70s Green Sauce Burrito, '80s Meximelt and '90s Gordita Supreme will hit menus, and starting November 21 , the '00s Caramel Apple Empanada will join the menu, each for under $3* for a limited time.

Limited-Edition Decades Hoodies and Limited-Edition Stainless-Steel Decades Cups will be available on a first come first served basis for Rewards Members as a 2pm PST in-app Tuesday Drop on October 29. Additional opportunities to score exclusive merch available by taking the weekly Decades personality quiz in the Taco Bell app starting 10/31.

IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fans have been creating and sharing Taco Bell memories for decades — everything from nerve-racking first dates, taco-centric graduation photoshoots and big birthday bashes— all starting with a trip to the nearest Taco Bell. This fall, the brand is celebrating a fandom that has spanned generations by bringing back a taste of the most mouth-watering hits across the first 50 years of its history, including the '60s Tostada, '70s Green Sauce Burrito, '80s Meximelt and '90s Gordita, available starting October 31, and the '00s iconic Caramel Apple Empanada, available starting November 21, each for under $3* for a limited time.

Starting October 31, the ‘60s Tostada, ‘70s Green Sauce Burrito, ‘80s Meximelt and ‘90s Gordita Supreme will hit menus, and starting November 21, the ‘00s Caramel Apple Empanada will join the menu, each for under $3* for a limited time. To celebrate the launch of the Decades Menu, Taco Bell is helping fans channel their favorite Taco Bell era with Limited-Edition Stainless-Steel Decades Cups and Limited-Edition Decades Hoodies, rocking unique designs from the ‘60s - ’00s.

Alongside the menu, Taco Bell is helping fans relive their favorite decades with limited-edition, retro-inspired hoodies and cups designed with unique designs from the '60s - '00s and a '60s Taco Bell throwback activation.

Relive the Decades through the Menu

Since its founding in 1962, Taco Bell has introduced craveable, Mexican-inspired products, delivering new flavors to fans through its menu innovation and creating a deep vault of favorites that fans are consistently pleading be added back on menus. The Decades Menu helps unite generations of fans who fondly remember these menu items, with a new era of fans who have yet to experience the delight of a savory Tostada, taste the legendary Green Sauce Burrito, or take their first bite of a Meximelt.

As a value-focused brand, every item on the Decades Menu will be available for under $3*, at participating stores nationwide. Take a flavorful trip down memory lane with each Decades Menu item:

'60s - Tostada: An O.G. menu item, which was one of six menu items released in 1962 at Taco Bell's first walkup location in Southern California . It is comprised of a crispy corn tostada shell, layered with savory refried beans, tangy red sauce, crispy lettuce and shredded cheese, for $2.19* .

An O.G. menu item, which was one of six menu items released in 1962 at Taco Bell's first walkup location in . It is comprised of a crispy corn tostada shell, layered with savory refried beans, tangy red sauce, crispy lettuce and shredded cheese, for . '70s - Green Sauce Burrito: One of our "most-hacked" burritos and an item as edgy as the 1970s, this luscious burrito is filled with savory refried beans, crunchy onions, shredded cheddar cheese and green sauce made with green chili, tomatillos, jalapeño peppers and spices, available for $2.49* .

One of our "most-hacked" burritos and an item as edgy as the 1970s, this luscious burrito is filled with savory refried beans, crunchy onions, shredded cheddar cheese and green sauce made with green chili, tomatillos, jalapeño peppers and spices, available for . '80s - Meximelt: One of our most requested comeback items and a member of every '80s clique, the Meximelt is made with freshly prepared pico de gallo, a blend of three cheeses: mozzarella, cheddar and monterey jack melted with craveable seasoned beef in a tortilla, available for $2.99* .

One of our most requested comeback items and a member of every '80s clique, the Meximelt is made with freshly prepared pico de gallo, a blend of three cheeses: mozzarella, cheddar and monterey jack melted with craveable seasoned beef in a tortilla, available for . '90s - Gordita Supreme: The ultimate '90s kid, the Beef Gordita Supreme returns for $2.99* , featuring a pillowy warm flatbread filled with savory seasoned beef, cool reduced-fat sour cream, crisp lettuce, blend of three cheeses: mozzarella, cheddar & monterey jack and topped with diced tomatoes.

The ultimate '90s kid, the Beef Gordita Supreme returns for , featuring a pillowy warm flatbread filled with savory seasoned beef, cool reduced-fat sour cream, crisp lettuce, blend of three cheeses: mozzarella, cheddar & monterey jack and topped with diced tomatoes. '00s - Caramel Apple Empanada: A star was born in Y2K as the Caramel Apple Empanada came on the scene with its golden-brown, crispy exterior filled with apple pieces and a flavorful creamy caramel filling, available for $2.99* . The Caramel Apple Empanada is continuously demanded by fans and will be available starting November 21 for a limited time.

"Everyone remembers the moment they fell in love with Taco Bell and that one special menu item that brings you right back," said Taylor Montgomery, Chief Marketing Officer. "The Decades Menu and the merch we're creating are an ode to our rich history and a love letter to our fans, whether they've been rolling through our drive-thru for decades or are just about to discover their first Caramel Apple Empanada."

Bigger and bolder than ever, Taco Bell is also introducing a $7* Luxe Cravings Box which will feature '90s legend, the Gordita Supreme along with a Beefy 5-Layer Burrito, Double Stacked Taco, chips and nacho cheese sauce, and a medium fountain drink, available for a limited time. Plus, special deals and drops are on the horizon in the Taco Bell app and in partnership with Uber Eats:

Taco Bell app: 11/1-11/20 - Order all 4 Decades Menu products ('60s Tostada, '70s Green Sauce Burrito, '80s Meximelt and '90s Gordita Supreme) and get a Caramel Apple Empanada for $1 from 11/21 through 12/18****

Uber Eats*****: 11/22-11/24: 1 Free '00s Caramel Apple Empanada with $20+ order 11/29-12/1: 1 Free '90s Beef Gordita Supreme with $20.90 order 12/6-12/8: 1 Free '80s Meximelt with $20.80+ order 12/13-12/15: 1 Free '70s Green Sauce Burrito with $20.70+ order 12/16-12/18: 1 Free '60s Tostada with $20.60+ order



Relive the Decades through Limited-Edition Merch

To celebrate, Taco Bell is helping fans channel their favorite Taco Bell era with Limited-Edition Stainless-Steel Decades Cups and Limited-Edition Decades Hoodies, rocking unique designs from the '60s - '00s. On October 29, starting at 2pm PT, Rewards Members can try to be one of the first to access the drop and wear and commemorate their favorite Taco Bell decade.

Taco Bell is also introducing a weekly in-app Decades Quiz experience where Rewards Members who complete the quiz will be entered for a chance to win either a hoodie or a stainless-steel cup! Each week, fans will take the quiz to find out their playful "Taco Bell Archetype" by answering decade-specific questions like, "What dance are you doing after your first bite of Taco Bell" and "The '90s called, what do you say?" to be entered for a chance to win. At the end of the five-week quiz experience, five lucky winners will be selected to win the entire Decades hoodies and stainless-steel cups collection***!

And that's not all, customers nationwide can stop by their local Taco Bell to snag plastic versions of the Limited-Edition Decades Cups. While supplies last, medium size drinks will be provided in a random version of the commemorative plastic cups.

Revisit the '60s Through Taco Bell's Activation

To kick-off the Decades Menu experience, Scottsdale, Arizona fans can step into a time machine and relive the Taco Bell '60s era, while also being one of the first to order and enjoy the entire Decades Menu a day early, while supplies last! Fans will be transported back in time to the first decade of Taco Bell as a mission-style, Scottsdale location completely transforms into 1960s glory. Team members will rock retro-style uniforms surrounded by classic '60s decor, and the first 100 fans that arrive starting at 11am PST will receive a randomly selected Decades Hoodie and Stainless-Steel Cup Kit, subject to size availability on a first come first served basis. Join the fun October 30 at 7847 E McDowell Rd, Scottsdale, AZ 85257.

About Taco Bell Corp.

For more than 61 years, Taco Bell has brought innovative, craveable Mexican-inspired food to the masses, and was recently recognized as one of TIME's Most Influential Companies, one of Fast Company's World's Most Innovative Companies and Nation's Restaurant News' Brand Icon. For more information about Taco Bell, visit our website at www.TacoBell.com, our Newsroom at www.TacoBell.com/news, or check out www.TacoBell.com/popular-links. You can also stay up to date on all things Taco Bell by following us on LinkedIn, TikTok, X (formerly Twitter), Instagram, Facebook and by subscribing to our YouTube channel.

SOURCE Taco Bell Corp.