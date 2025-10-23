TACO BELL CHAMPIONS THE TEAM MEMBERS POWERING ITS FUTURE

From part-time starters to long-term leaders, Taco Bell is expanding growth opportunities and educational support for Team Members at every stage of their career

Taco Bell is investing in long-term growth for its 250,000+ U.S. Team Members, expanding education benefits to more Team Members than ever before through its signature "Tacos & Tuition" program.

In 2025, within Taco Bell's company-owned portfolio, Team Member retention improved year-over-year by 17% and on average, General Managers spend 10 years with the brand, proving that people stay for much more than tacos.

IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- After 20 consecutive quarters of industry-leading same-store sales growth, Taco Bell is investing in the people powering its success: its 250,000+ Team Members. Taco Bell knows that sustained growth doesn't happen by chance – it's the result of engaged, supported teams who drive every milestone. At Taco Bell, the belief is simple: the customer experience should never exceed the Team Member experience, because when people feel supported, they create experiences worth coming back for.

Taco Bell is investing in the long-term growth of its 250,000+ U.S. Team Members through expanded leadership programs, best-in-class benefits, and flexible education pathways.

To fuel its next phase of growth, the brand is focused on developing top talent through expanded leadership programs, education pathways and best-in-class benefits – and it's paying off. In 2025 in company-owned restaurants, Team Member retention improved year-over-year by 17% and restaurant General Manager vacancy reduced by 27%, signaling the clear impact that Taco Bell's people-focused investments are having across the system. Taco Bell is reshaping what it means to work – and grow – in the quick service restaurant industry. Because while hiring may be seasonal for some, opportunity is always on the menu at Taco Bell.

"I started my career on the frontline of restaurants, and I've seen firsthand how the right support can open doors that once felt out of reach," said Jamie Harrison, Global Chief People & Culture Officer at Taco Bell. "No matter how long a Team Member is with us, we want their time at Taco Bell to be meaningful. We're proud to invest in their future, regardless of where their path takes them."

Powering What's Next

For the first time, Taco Bell's signature "Tacos and Tuition" education benefit has been extended to employees of all levels at participating franchise locations, unlocking greater levels of access to flexible education opportunities. Previously available only to company-owned restaurant Team Members and corporate employees, the industry-leading benefit now reaches more Team Members than ever before through Taco Bell's new partnership with InStride.

Participating Team Members have access to more than 3,000 online programs and courses from top institutions, ranging from ESL and GED programs to bachelor's and master's degrees. The program does not require any up-front out-of-pocket costs for learners, removing financial barriers and allowing Team Members to focus fully on their education. Select program partners even recognize on-the-job training as credit towards degrees, representing more than $10,000 in tuition value for participating employees.

Since launch, more than 1,100 stores have enrolled in the program, with additional franchisees joining each month. And the impact is already clear: Tacos & Tuition has driven 73% retention on the front line, and managers enrolled in the program are seeing 1.5x higher retention rates.

Additionally, Taco Bell has continued to evolve its leadership and education opportunities over the past year through initiatives such as:

theLeap: A new leadership development program for high-performing restaurant General Managers and Area Coaches that elevates and prepares rising talent for their next role within Taco Bell. Over 150 leaders across the Taco Bell system are currently enrolled in the 6-month program.

A new leadership development program for high-performing restaurant General Managers and Area Coaches that elevates and prepares rising talent for their next role within Taco Bell. Over 150 leaders across the Taco Bell system are currently enrolled in the 6-month program. Live Más Scholarship: This year, the Taco Bell Foundation awarded a record $14 million in Live Más Scholarships to over 1,000 students including Team Members – bringing the total awards to nearly $64 million since the program's inception a decade ago. Open to both Team Members and fans, the passion-based scholarship is now accepting applications for 2026 at TacoBellFoundation.org.

Championing the Team

Retaining its frontline team is a key operational priority, especially as Taco Bell works to ensure it consistently delivers standout guest experiences. Select restaurants, including those within the brand's growing Live Más Café footprint, are piloting enhanced hospitality service models that provide Team Members with immersive training designed to empower and inspire more consistent, elevated guest experiences. Early results are promising, with some locations seeing up to 3% higher transaction growth in certain markets, alongside increased guest satisfaction and growing interest in hospitality-focused roles such as the Live Más Café Bellrista position, which has already received thousands of applicants across various locations this year.

Across U.S. restaurants, top performing Taco Bell Team Members are promoted to their next role in under a year on average, with 67% of restaurant leadership roles at company-owned restaurants in 2025 filled through internal promotion. And for many who start part-time, those early roles turn into careers that span decades. Nearly 25% of company-owned restaurant General Managers have been with the brand for over 15 years, with the average General Manager serving a 10+ year tenure.

With longstanding Team Members often serving as the brand's strongest ambassadors, Taco Bell sees recognition as a vital part of its people-first culture. Each year, the brand hosts its annual Golden Bell celebration in Hawaii, an all-expenses-paid, week-long celebration for top performing General Managers, Area Coaches and a guest. Since the event began more than 20 years ago, there have been 100+ winners per year and 2,000+ attendees in total, recognized for their exceptional leadership, operational excellence, and lasting impact they make on the teams and the communities they serve.

With clear paths to advancement, meaningful benefits, and competitive pay, Taco Bell is building a place where Team Members stay, grow, and thrive.

