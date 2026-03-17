TACO BELL® DEBUTS BOLD NEW CHICKEN INNOVATIONS REMIXING TWO FAN-FAVORITE FORMS

Taco Bell signals what's next for chicken, reimagining two beloved forms the Taco Bell way with the introductions of the all-new Crispy Chicken Crunchwrap Slider and Cantina Chicken Rolled Quesadilla

TLDR:

Taco Bell marks a new chapter for chicken by remixing two fan-favorite forms featuring Crispy Chicken and Cantina Chicken available starting March 19.

With the all-new Crispy Chicken Crunchwrap Slider, Taco Bell's newest protein earns its place in this crave-forward new version of the brand's most legendary format — proving true Crunchwrap Slider worthiness in every bite.

The Cantina Chicken Rolled Quesadilla makes its permanent menu debut, delivering two times the chicken compared to the original Cantina Chicken Quesadilla in a portable, craveable new format built for what's next.

Assets can be found here.

IRVINE, Calif., March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Taco Bell is reimagining two beloved menu items with a craveable chicken remix only Taco Bell can deliver. Starting March 19, iconic Crispy Chicken meets the Crunchwrap Slider for a snackable spin on one of Taco Bell's most iconic forms. Plus, after debuting its new form last fall, the Rolled Quesadilla earns a permanent place on the menu, now featuring slow-roasted Cantina Chicken. Together, they mark the first taste of a new chapter for chicken, only possible at Taco Bell.

Taco Bell introduces the Crispy Chicken Crunchwrap Slider, a snackable spin on the legendary Crunchwrap Supreme. The Cantina Chicken Rolled Quesadilla makes its permanent menu debut, bringing slow-roasted Cantina Chicken to the fan-favorite rolled quesadilla format.

"The response to Crispy Chicken Nuggets and Cantina Chicken showed us just how ready fans are for us to keep innovating," said Liz Matthews, Global Chief Food Innovation Officer at Taco Bell. "So we're having fun with it, playing with form, flavor and texture to bring new energy into the formats our fans already love."

Crispy Chicken Earns Its Spot in the All-New Crunchwrap Slider

The Crunchwrap Supreme has long been one of Taco Bell's most iconic, fan-favorite formats, defined by its signature fold and craveable all-in-one bite. Now, one year after Steak & Queso Crunchwrap Sliders first debuted nationwide, Taco Bell's newest protein officially earns its fold into the Crunchwrap Slider legacy. Featuring Taco Bell's Crispy Chicken Nuggets, this game-changing remix carries the unmistakable Crunchwrap experience into a snackable build that delivers a craveable, crispy crunch fans will love.

Available for a limited time, the Crispy Chicken Crunchwrap Slider features Taco Bell's Crispy Chicken Nuggets made with premium all-white-meat chicken, marinated and coated in a crunchy tortilla chip breading. Folded into a warm flour tortilla with a three-cheese blend, the Slider also includes freshly prepared pico de gallo, and a choice of Creamy Chipotle or Jalapeño Honey Mustard sauce. Each slider is then wrapped and grilled for a craveable bite that delivers crispy texture and familiar Taco Bell comfort, available a la carte for $2.49*.

For fans looking to sample more of Taco Bell's lineup in one simple order, the Crispy Chicken Crunchwrap Slider is now featured in the $9* Discovery Luxe Cravings Box, which also includes a Cheesy Gordita Crunch, Nacho Cheese Doritos® Locos Tacos, Chips and Nacho Cheese Sauce, and a medium fountain drink.

Beyond the menu, Taco Bell is releasing exclusive junk journal stationary kits inspired by the Crispy Chicken Crunchwrap Slider via a Tuesday Drop for 500 recipients. Rewards Members can enter for a chance to secure the junk journal kit on April 7 from 2pm - 3pm PT, only at the Tuesday Drops page in the app. Thoughtfully curated for Crispy Chicken fans and stationary lovers, the junk journal kit includes a journal, a Crunchwrap Slider sticker sheet, washi tape, and more because a menu item this iconic deserves to be remembered**.

From Limited Time Favorite to Permanent Menu Mainstay

The Rolled Quesadilla proved it was no one hit wonder when the innovative Steak & Poblano Rolled Quesadilla hit menus last fall. The unique rolled build sparked success, turning an innovative launch into a format fans weren't ready to let go of. Now, the beloved format is back – permanently – as the new Cantina Chicken Rolled Quesadilla earns its place on the menu.

Featuring double the chicken compared to the original Cantina Chicken Quesadilla, the new Cantina Chicken Rolled Quesadilla brings slow-roasted Cantina Chicken into a rolled, handheld format made to move with you. Layered with a three-cheese blend and Creamy Chipotle sauce, then wrapped in a warm flour tortilla and grilled for a craveable finish, it delivers bold Cantina flavor in every bite. Served with reduced-fat sour cream for dipping and Avocado Verde Salsa for drizzling, this permanent addition proves the format is here to stay and available for $6.69*.

Chicken, Rewritten the Taco Bell Way

From tortilla chip–coated Crispy Chicken to slow-roasted Cantina Chicken, Taco Bell continues to build a differentiated chicken lineup that delivers bold flavor in uniquely Taco Bell formats. With the introduction of Crispy Chicken Nuggets into the Crunchwrap family for the first time and the addition of the Cantina Chicken Rolled Quesadilla as a permanent menu item, Taco Bell is evolving two iconic builds into their next chapter. This move is about meeting fans' growing demand for chicken by reimagining the iconic Taco Bell textures, formats and innovations they already crave. And it is just the first bite of what Taco Bell has in store for chicken. Recently at Live Más LIVE, Taco Bell unveiled even more chicken innovation set to debut in 2026, including the Cantina Chicken Mexican Pizza and Diablo Dusted Crispy Chicken Nuggets.

*At participating locations for a limited time only (as applicable), while supplies last. Contact restaurant for prices, hours and participation, which vary. Taxes extra. Prices higher with delivery. In combos and boxes, drinks exclude freezes and specialty beverages.

**NO PUR NEC. Open only to Rewards Members, 16+. Begins at 9:00 a.m. PT & ends 11:59 p.m. PT on 3/10/26. Rules: tacobell.com/legal/junk-journal-drop

About Taco Bell Corp.

For more than 63 years, Taco Bell has brought innovative, craveable Mexican-inspired food to the masses, and was recently recognized as one of Fast Company's World's Most Innovative Companies, one of TIME's Most Influential Companies, and Nation's Restaurant News' Brand Icon. For more information about Taco Bell, visit our website at www.TacoBell.com, our Newsroom at www.TacoBell.com/news, or check out www.TacoBell.com/popular-links. You can also stay up to date on all things Taco Bell by following us on LinkedIn, TikTok, X, Instagram, Facebook and by subscribing to our YouTube channel.

Jacqueline Cisneros – Taco Bell Corp.

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Rosie Herzog – Edelman

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SOURCE Taco Bell Corp.