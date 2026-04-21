TACO BELL FOUNDATION IGNITES NEXT ERA OF LIVE MÁS SCHOLARSHIP WITH $14.5M AWARDED TO RECORD-BREAKING CLASS OF 2026

$14.5 million unlocked. 41,000+ applicants. A new generation of bold thinkers proves passion is the ultimate credential.

IRVINE, Calif., April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Taco Bell Foundation announced its Live Más Scholarship winners, awarding a record $14.5 million to its largest class of scholars to date. The passion-driven scholarship supports Taco Bell fans and Team Members alike, recognizing ambition beyond grades and resumes to help fuel a new generation of trailblazers.

Driven by her passion for architecture and a desire to inspire more young women to follow bold paths, Mariah C. was awarded a $25,000 Live Más Scholarship. The debut of Live Más Lab brought six Live Más Scholarship applicants to Taco Bell HQ to pitch executives on ideas tackling real business challenges — and each walked away with a surprise $25,000 scholarship.

As the Live Más Scholarship enters its second decade, momentum is at an all-time high: more than 41,000 applications were received — the most in program history — driven in part by a new dual-format application. For the first time, students could apply via video or essay, resulting in explosive growth as applications nearly tripled year over year.

From that unprecedented wave of applicants, the Taco Bell Foundation awarded over 1,500 scholarships. Notably, about 60% of scholarships were renewals, reinforcing a core belief: backing the next generation means showing up year after year to support them as they grow in careers they love.

"Growth like this tells us we're building something that resonates far beyond a traditional scholarship," said Morgan Tabor, Executive Director of the Taco Bell Foundation. "We see students for who they are and invest in what they care about. Taco Bell has always been about doing things differently, and this scholarship is an example of this mindset in action."

A NEW ERA OF SCHOLARS

Today's Live Más Scholars are pursuing paths as dynamic as their ambitions. Their passions span a wide range of fields, including healthcare, entrepreneurship, public service, skilled trades like welding and construction, and creative pursuits such as digital art, music production, and fashion. Check out how three inspiring 2026 Live Más Scholars are making an impact:

Mariah C.: Inspired by her father, a carpenter whose work ethic shaped her own, Mariah developed a passion for architecture and is determined to break barriers in a male-dominated field. She's already taking action — earning architecture certifications and using her skills to support her community, including building a bench for a local hospital. A Taco Bell Team Member, her standout attitude earned her a 2025 "Smile Maker of the Year" honor. She was surprised with a $25,000 scholarship at her restaurant, surrounded by friends and family.



Inspired by her father, a carpenter whose work ethic shaped her own, Mariah developed a passion for architecture and is determined to break barriers in a male-dominated field. She's already taking action — earning architecture certifications and using her skills to support her community, including building a bench for a local hospital. A Taco Bell Team Member, her standout attitude earned her a 2025 "Smile Maker of the Year" honor. She was surprised with a $25,000 scholarship at her restaurant, surrounded by friends and family. Leslie D. and Ashley D.: Raised by their adoptive single mother, twin sisters Leslie and Ashley drew their ambition and resilience from her unwavering support. Leslie turned her passion for golf into action by founding Birdie Club Golf Shop, a nonprofit providing equipment and apparel to youth golfers, making the sport more accessible. Ashley, who developed hearing loss at a young age, discovered a love for aviation through Civil Air Patrol and continues to pursue flight despite being told her hearing would hold her back. Together, they're forging their own paths, taking big swings and reaching new heights. Leslie and Ashley were each surprised with $25,000 scholarships while at school, with classmates there to celebrate.

OPENING DOORS

The Taco Bell Foundation is known for bringing scholarship announcements to life with IRL surprises. Think classroom pop-ins, on-shift restaurant reveals for Team Members, surprises from Heisman-winning, National Champion quarterback Fernando Mendoza and star wide receiver Davante Adams, and even a reveal by Taco Bell's CEO himself.

That same energy showed up at Live Más Lab — a Taco Bell Foundation first-of-its-kind pitch experience at Taco Bell HQ — where six Live Más Scholarship applicants presented passion-driven solutions to real brand challenges, pitching their ideas directly to Taco Bell executives. Each walked away with a surprise scholarship reveal, totaling $150,000 in support and an unforgettable experience.

More than financial support, the scholarship opens the door to a community of like-minded, ambitious individuals from diverse backgrounds. Scholars gain access to mentorship, career-building resources, and unique opportunities that extend far beyond the classroom. These experiences are tailored to each scholar's passion, from aspiring filmmakers selected to direct Taco Bell commercials to four scholars invited to serve as official content creators at exclusive events like Live Más LIVE.

"The community, connection, and opportunities to network have given me a lot of advantages as I pursue a career in medicine," said Caitlyn H., a 2025 & 2026 Live Más Scholar. "It's also exposed me to a whole different way of navigating life and meeting people who give me a lot of wisdom and guidance."

FUELING WHAT'S NEXT

Alongside the Live Más Scholarship, the Foundation supports the next generation through its Community Grants program, awarding $28 million in 2025 and planning another record-breaking investment later this year. Together, these efforts are made possible by the generosity of Taco Bell fans and franchisees. Through the Round Up program, fans donate an average of 43 cents per order — small contributions that add up to fund scholarships, Community Grants, and opportunities that scale well beyond the counter. This collective impact helped Taco Bell Foundation earn recognition as the #1 point-of-sale fundraiser in the 2025 American Checkout Champions Report.

About Taco Bell Foundation

Taco Bell Foundation, Inc. is a 501(c)(3) public charity that empowers the next generation to pursue their passions by breaking down barriers to education and providing resources to help young people chase their boldest ambitions. Since 1992, the Taco Bell Foundation has reached more than 13 million young people across the country and has awarded more than $246 million in grants and scholarships, focused on education and career readiness. For more information about the Taco Bell Foundation, visit www.tacobellfoundation.org.

Kathryn Kelly – Taco Bell Corp.

[email protected]

Delani Myers – Edelman

[email protected]

SOURCE Taco Bell Corp.