TACO BELL UNLOCKS A NEW DIMENSION OF HEAT WITH DIABLO DUSTED CRISPY CHICKEN NUGGETS

Taco Bell reimagines its iconic Crispy Chicken Nuggets with the first-ever transformation of cult-favorite Diablo Sauce into dust, available April 16 for a limited time

TLDR:

Taco Bell introduces Diablo Dusted Crispy Chicken Nuggets, marking the first-ever transformation of its cult-favorite Diablo Sauce into dust, unlocking a new dimension of flavor that goes beyond a sauce packet.

This first-ever sauce-to-dust transformation brings the intensity of Diablo Sauce beyond the sauce packet and directly onto Taco Bell's Nuggets, proving brand new classics aren't crowned by playing it safe.

Each nugget features premium all-white meat chicken marinated and coated in crunchy tortilla chip breading and a fiery layer of Diablo Dust.

Diablo Dusted Crispy Chicken Nuggets assets can be found here.

IRVINE, Calif., April 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Taco Bell is pushing Crispy Chicken into a new diablo-level dimension. Starting April 16 for a limited time, the brand is leveling up its fan-favorite Crispy Chicken Nuggets with the all-new Diablo Dusted Crispy Chicken Nuggets – a fiery remix powered by the first-ever transformation of Taco Bell's cult-favorite Diablo Sauce into a bold new format: Diablo Dust.

From sauce to dust, the Diablo Dusted Crispy Chicken Nuggets dials up the heat on a classic

Sauce packets have long been the unsung heroes of Taco Bell fandom, inspiring taste tests and passionate debates. When Diablo Sauce debuted on national menus in May 2015, it quickly earned fan-favorite status. Nearly 11 years later, Taco Bell is reimagining spice in a new format by coating its beloved crispy, tortilla chip-breaded, all-white meat Crispy Chicken Nuggets with a layer of Diablo Dust. Fans first caught a glimpse of the spicy innovation at Live Más LIVE: A Night at The Palladium, where the brand previewed the next evolution of its growing Crispy Chicken lineup.

"Diablo Sauce has a cult following, it's that lingering heat with a hint of lime. Turning that iconic flavor into a dust reimagines how that heat hits," said Liz Matthews, Taco Bell's Global Chief Food Innovation Officer. "By coating our nuggets with Diablo Dust, we're unlocking a new level of intensity and opening the doors for even more creative, dusted flavor experiences with our Crispy Chicken. This is just the beginning!"

A New Dimension of Flavor

Diablo Dust takes everything fans love about the iconic hot sauce and transforms it into a bold, clinging heat that coats every ridge of the nugget's crunchy tortilla chip breading, building into a tongue-tingling heat with every bite. Underneath it all: premium all-white meat chicken seasoned with bold Mexican spices, providing a crispy foundation that carries Diablo Dust flavor from first bite to finish. With Diablo Dusted Crispy Chicken Nuggets, Taco Bell proves the next generation of menu classics is built by pushing flavor even further.

Fans can also choose their own adventure with sauces to cool down or turn up the heat with every bite. For those craving a more classic experience, à la carte Crispy Chicken Nuggets also return to menus for a limited time.

5-piece Diablo Dusted Crispy Chicken Nuggets: Fire up the senses for $4.49* and a choice of one sauce

Fire up the senses for $4.49* and a choice of one sauce 10-piece Diablo Dusted Crispy Chicken Nuggets: Dig into even more Diablo heat for $7.49* and a choice of two sauces

Dig into even more Diablo heat for $7.49* and a choice of two sauces 10-piece Crispy Chicken Nuggets Combo (Digital Only): Load up with 10-piece Crispy Chicken Nuggets, Regular Nacho Fries, a large fountain drink and a choice of two sauces – available only in-app for $9.99*

Load up with 10-piece Crispy Chicken Nuggets, Regular Nacho Fries, a large fountain drink and a choice of two sauces – available only in-app for $9.99* Diablo Dusted Crispy Chicken Nuggets Deluxe Combo: Go all-in with 5-piece Diablo Dusted Crispy Chicken Nuggets and your choice of one sauce, plus a Chalupa Supreme, Crunchy Taco, Regular Nacho Fries and a medium fountain drink – only $10.99*

Go all-in with 5-piece Diablo Dusted Crispy Chicken Nuggets and your choice of one sauce, plus a Chalupa Supreme, Crunchy Taco, Regular Nacho Fries and a medium fountain drink – only $10.99* Sauces: Dial in your perfect pairing with Hidden Valley Diablo Ranch, Bell Sauce or Jalapeno Honey Mustard

Building a Classic, the Taco Bell Way

Since entering the crispy chicken category in December 2024, each drop across nuggets, tacos and burritos has redefined what crispy chicken can be at Taco Bell. Diablo Dusted Crispy Chicken Nuggets mark the latest evolution in that journey, proving the roadmap is only heating up as the brand continues to innovate, with more sauce-to-dust twists still to come. Beyond the menu, Taco Bell continues to drive impact through its TerraCycle® partnership, helping collect hundreds of thousands of used sauce packets and single-use containers for future recycling. After dipping and dunking in their sauce of choice, fans can mail in their used, empty sauce containers to TerraCycle® throughout the month of April to earn 80 bonus Taco Bell rewards points**.

Diablo Dusted Crispy Chicken Nuggets ignites menus for a limited time starting April 16 at participating Taco Bell locations nationwide. To spice it up even further, Taco Bell is rewarding its biggest fans with a special Tuesday Drop, available exclusively on the Tuesday Drops page in the Taco Bell app. On May 5 at 2 PM PT, the first 30,000 Taco Bell Rewards Members can score a 5-piece order of Diablo Dusted Crispy Chicken Nuggets for $1***.

* At participating locations for a limited time only (if applicable), while supplies last. Contact restaurant for prices, hours and participation, which vary. Taxes are extra. Prices are higher with delivery. In combos and boxes, drinks exclude freezes and specialty beverages.

** US only. Earn 80 Bonus Reward points when you recycle your used, empty sauce packets, sauce dipping cups, 2 oz souffle cups/lids, and coffee creamer pods with TerraCycle from 4/1/2026 - 4/30/2026 through 11:59 PM PST. (Taco Bell and any other brands accepted). Rewards members must use their Taco Bell Rewards account email address when they recycle on the TerraCycle site in order to receive the bonus points. 80 Bonus Points will only be rewarded one time per Taco Bell Rewards account regardless of the quantity of packets being recycled. Bonus Points will be reflected in Taco Bell Rewards account around end-May 2026. No cash value. Taco Bell Rewards program is available at participating US locations and subject to terms and conditions. https://www.tacobell.com/terracycle.

*** On 5/5/2026, 30k verified Rewards Members that click 'Claim Reward,' will claim a reward for a 5 piece Diablo Dusted Nuggets which may be redeemed for $1 plus tax. Limit one (1) per user. Redeemable only via the Taco Bell mobile app at participating U.S. Taco Bell® locations, while supplies last. Must add qualifying product, 5 piece Diablo Dusted Nuggets, to cart. If part of a delivery order, delivery fee & other fees may apply. Product or ingredient substitutions, upgrades, or add-ons to eligible redemptions may incur an up-charge cost. Offer is non-transferable and cannot be combined with any other offer. Prices and items vary. No cash value. Additional terms apply: https://www.tacobell.com/legal-notices/terms-of-use. ©2026 Taco Bell IP Holder, LLC.

About Taco Bell Corp.

For more than 64 years, Taco Bell has brought innovative, craveable Mexican-inspired food to the masses, and was recently recognized as one of Fast Company's World's Most Innovative Companies, one of TIME's Most Influential Companies, and Nation's Restaurant News' Brand Icon. For more information about Taco Bell, visit our website at www.TacoBell.com, our Newsroom at www.TacoBell.com/news, or check out www.TacoBell.com/popular-links. You can also stay up to date on all things Taco Bell by following us on LinkedIn, TikTok, X, Instagram, Facebook and by subscribing to our YouTube channel.

Jacqueline Cisneros – Taco Bell Corp.

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Kaitlyn Hannah – Edelman

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SOURCE Taco Bell Corp.