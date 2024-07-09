TACO BELL IS OPENING AN EARLY RETIREMENT COMMUNITY FOR THE OLD AT HEART

Experience "early retirement" at The Cantinas, a daytime oasis offering cross-generational leisure and senior-inspired recreation coming to San Diego this summer

TLDR:

Taco Bell is opening "The Cantinas," an early retirement community where everyone can live like a retiree, coming to San Diego August 17 – 18, 2024.

– 18, 2024. The Cantinas celebrates the laid-back spirit in everyone, with a weekend of senior inspired, sun-soaked daytime recreation, retail and dining.

Day passes and weekend memberships available exclusively for Taco Bell Rewards* Members , starting July 16 at noon ET / 9 a.m. PT .

Check out more of The Cantinas lifestyle including membership details, community and itinerary announcements at www.TheCantinas.net.

The Cantinas assets can be found here.

IRVINE, Calif., July 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Taco Bell introduces its latest groundbreaking experience designed to redefine leisure lifestyle: The Cantinas, an early retirement community that promises a weekend getaway like no other. Here, guests can embrace the laid-back lifestyle of retirees, regardless of age.

Taco Bell: The Cantinas, an early retirement community where everyone can live like a retiree, coming to San Diego this summer.

Opening its doors from August 17–18, 2024, The Cantinas invites guests to indulge in a Taco Bell-fueled, sun-soaked experience filled with senior-inspired recreation and cross-generational activities. From early morning tee times to afternoon aerobics and pickleball matches, attendees will feel rejuvenated and immersed in a community oasis that celebrates the diverse art of living más.

"There's a common misconception that retirement unlocks the life you've been waiting for. And while that may be true for some, we don't think you should have to wait until 55 to live the life you're craving," said Taylor Montgomery, U.S. Chief Marketing Officer of Taco Bell. "The Cantinas early retirement community, just like our brand, represents a place where all generations can come together, regardless of age, to Live their Más however they want."

Exclusive access to The Cantinas is reserved for Taco Bell Rewards Members* with a range of options including Weekend Memberships with overnight accommodations, and Day Passes for full-day enjoyment of amenities and activities. The Cantinas experience is meant for Taco Bell superfans 21+.

Memberships will be available for purchase only for Taco Bell Rewards Members on a first come first serve basis on July 16 at noon ET / 9 a.m. PT via a link available to Taco Bell Rewards Members in the Taco Bell App

Weekend Membership ($150) : Includes overnight accommodations for the ticket and a guest, with full access to amenities, recreation, dining and entertainment and more.**

Includes overnight accommodations for the ticket and a guest, with full access to amenities, recreation, dining and entertainment and more.** Day Pass ( $50 /day): Includes full access for the ticket holder and a guest to the grounds, recreation, dining and more from 10 a.m. – 8 p.m. on Saturday and 8 a.m. – 8 p.m. on Sunday .**

Those eager to score a Weekend Membership or Day Pass to The Cantinas can stay up to date on booking, community and itinerary announcements at www.TheCantinas.net and by joining Taco Bell Rewards.

About Taco Bell Corp.

For more than 61 years, Bell has brought innovative, craveable Mexican-inspired food to the masses, and was recently recognized as one of Fast Company's World's Most Innovative Companies, one of TIME's Most Influential Companies, and Nation's Restaurant News' Brand Icon. For more information about Taco Bell, visit our website at www.TacoBell.com, our Newsroom at www.TacoBell.com/news, or check out www.TacoBell.com/popular-links. You can also stay up to date on all things Taco Bell by following us on LinkedIn, TikTok, X (formerly Twitter), Instagram, Facebook and by subscribing to our YouTube channel.

*Taco Bell Rewards program is available at participating US locations and subject to terms and conditions: https://www.tacobell.com/legal-notices/terms-of-use

** Weekend Membership and Day Passes ("Tickets") are available on a first-come, first-served basis. Limited supply. Tickets available for sale 7/16/24 at Noon ET / 9 a.m. PT, while supplies last. All events at The Cantinas ("Event(s)") scheduled for 8/17/24 and 8/18/24 in San Diego, CA. Dates and location subject to change by Taco Bell. Ticket offer open only to individuals who are legal residents of the 50 United States or the D.C., 21+ and are members of the Taco Bell Rewards program in good standing. Tickets are non-transferable and have no cash value. Each Ticket good for one (1) eligible recipient and one (1) guest, who must be 21+. Sale is expressly contingent on verification of eligibility, execution of declaration of eligibility and liability/publicity release as may be provided by Taco Bell, and compliance with the terms and conditions available at www.TheCantinas.net. Limit one (1) Ticket per person. All costs and expenses incurred in connection with attending the Event(s), including any travel, are the sole responsibility of the Ticket holder. Tickets are non-refundable. No refunds or other compensation for Tickets that are revoked, unusable, or not used, including exclusion from the Event(s) for failure to abide by applicable policies and procedures. Void where prohibited.

Jacqueline Cisneros – Taco Bell Corp.

[email protected]

Aubree Schipp – Edelman

[email protected]

SOURCE Taco Bell Corp.