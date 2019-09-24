Taco Bell® Launches Its Spiciest Chip Yet - Cue Reaper Ranch Tortilla Chips

The Reaper Ranch Tortilla Chips may look like traditional chips but, be warned, they are packed with more heat than meets the eye. With spice hidden in every bite, fans will experience a cool blast of ranch before the Carolina reaper pepper heat takes over. Snackers will be excited to find a flavor that sets their taste buds ablaze in the most delightful way in the new Taco Bell Reaper Ranch Tortilla Chips.

"We've seen our fans incorporate chips into entrees, sprinkled on salads and, of course, enjoyed as the best grab-and-go snack," said Taco Bell's Senior Director of Retail Engagement and Experience, Jennifer Arnoldt. "No one expected us to come out with a flavor hotter than Diablo, and we're excited to show our fans that we're constantly innovating when it comes to giving them access to the Taco Bell flavors they know and love in unique and unexpected new ways."

After years of conquering the world of Crunchy Tacos, Quesaritos and Crunchwrap Supremes, Taco Bell entered the chips retail market in March 2018 with Fire, Mild and Classic tortilla chip flavors, and shortly after kicked the flavors up a notch with Diablo. Taco Bell's core line of tortilla chips – Mild, Fire, and Classic – are certified vegetarian, kosher and made of gluten-free ingredients, making them the perfect go-to snack for anyone.

Limited-edition Reaper Ranch Tortilla Chips will be sold in 3.5-ounce and 9.25-ounce bags and will be available at regional and national retailers, including CVS, 7-Eleven, Walmart and Circle K. The Classic, Mild, and Fire tortilla chip flavors continue to be available in a variety of sizes and are expanding to new retailers like select stores in the Kroger family and Walmart by the end of the month. Final pricing is set by grocery and retail outlets.

