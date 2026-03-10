TACO BELL® REVEALS ITS 2026 MENU INNOVATIONS AT LIVE MÁS LIVE: A NIGHT AT THE PALLADIUM - A STAR-POWERED HOLLYWOOD SPECTACLE, NOW STREAMING ON PEACOCK

MEET THE CAST

Hosted by musical artist Vince Staples, whose off-the-cuff wit set the tone for a night of unpredictability, Live Más LIVE brought together a powerhouse lineup of familiar faces and unapologetic Taco Bell fans – spanning music, comedy, sports, and culture.

The star-studded guest list included Ariana Madix, Ashley Park, Benson Boone, Ciara Miller, Davante Adams, Devon Walker, The Bella Twins, DJ Pee .Wee (aka Anderson .Paak), Doja Cat, Fernando Mendoza, Myke Towers, Jason Sudeikis, Demi Lovato, Peso Pluma, Yeat and more. Each appearance fueled the craze, cravings, and celebration that anchors the Live Más spirit.

"This show is built specifically for the fans, and that's what I appreciate the most about Taco Bell," said host Vince Staples. "We harnessed that fan energy on stage and turned it into a must-watch moment. I'm excited for everyone to catch it on Peacock."

CUE THE CRAVINGS

At the heart of the night: over 20 bold innovations were unveiled – some born from fan petitions, others curated from within the Taco Bell Test Kitchen exploring new forms, new flavors, and reimagined favorites. Each reveal unfolded through over-the-top, spectacle-worthy segments, proving once again that when Taco Bell fans speak, Taco Bell listens.

Up first, a marquee lineup of headliners who commanded the stage and defined the night's biggest moments:

Nacho Fries: After years of sell-out runs and passionate fan pleas, Nacho Fries are officially joining menus permanently later this year. The iconic, boldly seasoned fries have earned permanent status – a historic moment for one of the brand's cult favorites. Flamin' Hot® Nacho Fries: It's your beloved Nacho Fries, now paired with Flamin' Hot® Nacho Cheese sauce for a fiery kick in every dip. The classic nacho cheese gets an extra layer of bold Flamin' Hot® flavor, making each bite a craveable, spicy experience

Mountain Dew Baja Midnight™ Pie: Following the Mountain Dew Baja Blast™ Pie's long-anticipated debut last Friendsgiving season, the brand is bringing the passionfruit flavors of Mountain Dew Baja Midnight™ to a pie offering a sweet, citrusy flavor reminiscent of key lime pie or sorbet.

Category-defying new forms and formats that prove innovation hits different at Taco Bell:

Cheesy G Sliders: Two soft, pillowy flatbreads wrapped around freshly fried daily white-corn shells, layered with mozzarella, pepperjack and cheddar cheeses, lettuce, pico de gallo and creamy chipotle sauce. Available with grilled marinated steak or slow-roasted chicken.

A decadent dessert lineup reimagining sweet indulgence with bold flavors and craveable twists:

Milk Bar® Birthday Cake Empanada: A crispy, golden empanada filled with birthday cake batter, topped with pink frosting and rainbow sprinkles – a collab that turns any dessert into a party.

Plus, a boundary-pushing beverage lineup that delivers indulgence and bold sips for every mood and moment:

Mountain Dew Baja Midnight™ Zero: Just like its Mountain Dew Baja Midnight™ counterpart, the drink blends passionfruit flavor with the iconic tropical lime taste of Mountain Dew® Baja Blast® now with zero sugar.

Bold and smooth cold brew topped with signature purple cold foam – cool and creamy with a hint of warm cinnamon and vanilla. Salt & Straw® Tacolate Chiller: All the flavors fans loved from the original Tacolate, an overnight sensation when it debuted in 2025, are now blended and served as a sippable Chiller. It's the perfect evolution of Salt & Straw®'s take on the nostalgic ice cream taco.

Beyond national menu rollouts, Taco Bell brings innovation to life through bold, immersive experiences that let fans explore their favorite flavors in entirely new ways, like:

Fire Queso Sauce Packet: An edible sauce packet that transforms the iconic hot sauce packed into a fully edible and crispy Fire Queso experience that allows for even more flavor combos and discoveries.

For the Baja Blast die-hard, infused with caffeine and a refreshing boost of citrus, these patches energize skin and deliver cooling hydration. Queso Cracked Cantina Bowl (purple hammer not included): Get cracking into a new kind of bowl at Taco Bell with seasoned rice, slow-roasted chicken, black beans, lettuce, purple cabbage, reduced-fat sour cream, pico de gallo, cotija dip, and topped off with chile lime seasoning , that features a Cheddar cheese top layer, by transforming it into crispy, cheese chips for this new elevated bowl.

A TASTE OF THE NIGHT

Vince Staples welcomed Taco Bell Chief Executive Officer, Sean Tresvant, to the stage for opening remarks, where he thanked fans everywhere for their passion which has fueled the past three years of Live Más LIVE and set the tone for a night brimming with surprises, laughs, and iconic moments.

The evening unfolded like a late-night fever dream. Lil Jon, Ashley Park, and Devon Walker joined Made or Made Up, where they were challenged to distinguish real Taco Bell innovations from fictional ones. Global Chief Food Innovation Officer, Liz Matthews, set the record straight on a variety of menu items, from "made" items like the Mountain Dew® Baja Blast® Under Eye Patches and Firecracker Burrito to the "made up" Quesarito Pie and 7-Layer Sip. Each reveal raised the stakes – leaving the crowd on the edge of their seats.

Then the internet got the mic. DJ Pee .Wee (aka Anderson .Paak) conducted the Taco Bell Choir aka "Choir Sauce" built from actual fan commentary – where the choir sang passionate cries for discontinued items and comeback anthems.

And just when the crowd thought they'd seen it all, the night entered the next quarter. With one perfect throw and a bullseye hit, Fernando Mendoza clinched Nacho Fries' permanent return on menus for fans everywhere. Fans no longer have to worry about not finding their beloved Nacho Fries on menus whenever the next craving hits.

Ariana Madix hosted a Live Más Café Cam spotting Tara Lipinski, Rachel Bilson, and The Bella Twins enjoying love at first sip!

Live Más LIVE drew high-profile attendees, including Jason Sudeikis, and acclaimed American fashion designer Willy Chavarria, who is partnering with Taco Bell on a future collaboration.

And Benson Boone closed the night helping announce the final menu item with his signature backflip, celebrating the unveil of the Crème Brulee Crunchwrap Slider – a sweet finale worthy of a standing ovation.

AND THE BELL AWARD GOES TO...

The Bell Awards, presented by The Bella Twins, Demi Lovato, and Ciara Miller, celebrated Taco Bell's fan community, defined by unmatched loyalty and the kind of next-level fandom that fuels the brand's biggest moments. This year's standouts took home coveted Bell Awards across categories, including:

Most Loyal Loyalty Member: Summer Smith

Summer Smith Best Taco Bell Rant : Romeo Bingham

: Romeo Bingham Best Drive-Thru Celeb Sighting: Boujee Buster the Raccoon

"Live Más LIVE has always been our love letter to the fans, but in year three we wanted to reinvent it in a way only Taco Bell could," said Taylor Montgomery, Global Chief Brand Officer at Taco Bell. "We're an innovation company at our core, and that means constantly pushing the limits – not just on the menu, but in how we show up across culture and entertainment. From permanent fan-favorites to creations no one saw coming, this unhinged Hollywood night was built around the energy our fans bring every single day. And if this was the opening act, 2026 is going to be one of our boldest years yet."

WATCH LIVE MÁS LIVE UNFOLD

From breakthrough bites to show-stopping moments, the biggest night in Taco Bell innovation is now streaming nationwide. Watch Live Más LIVE: A Night at The Palladium exclusively on Peacock and join Taco Bell Rewards in the app to unlock exclusive offers.

