Taco Bell® Rolls Out First Not-So-New "New" Vegetarian Menu Nationwide On September 12

The "new" menu will feature some exciting items that are all *American Vegetarian Association (AVA)-certified ( see full details below ), including the Black Bean Crunchwrap Supreme and Black Bean Quesarito as well as the classic 7-Layer Burrito and Bean Burrito. In addition to these four items, fans can find another nine bold, flavorful vegetarian items sprinkled throughout the larger menu, all indicated by an easy-to-spot vegetarian symbol for consumers.

"At Taco Bell, we believe that vegetarian food shouldn't be a compromise; it shouldn't be limited to one item, and it shouldn't be just for vegetarians," says Liz Matthews, Taco Bell's Global Chief Food Innovation Officer. "For years, we've consistently proven that our vegetarian menu options are so craveable that even non-vegetarians unknowingly go veggie because they just love the taste. We're committed to building on this insight and plan to further innovate in this growing space."

The brand has been quietly championing vegetarian items for years, and made history in 2015 by becoming the first and only quick service restaurant certified by the American Vegetarian Association. That's right – today's Taco Bell has more than a dozen easy-to-spot certified vegetarian options that feel less like a meatless sacrifice and more like food you really want to eat.

While Taco Bell loves its limited time releases (hello, Toasted Cheddar Chalupa), vegetarian at Taco Bell is no passing fancy. There are 36 certified vegetarian ingredients (26 of which are vegan) that can be customized more than 8 million ways. These ingredients, combined with this not-so-new " new" menu , highlight how delicious, affordable vegetarian options are a menu standard today and every other day of the year.

In fact, ordering vegetarian at Taco Bell is often a complete accident – one that fans can be proud to make over and over again. Long-time fans might not even realize their go-to orders are vegetarian (hello again, Bean Burrito). Leave it to Taco Bell to make the best things accessible to all and give reasons for both the accidental vegetarian, and those who live life on the "veg" daily, to love the vegetarian food they eat.

The menu debut follows a successful test in Dallas, Texas, earlier this year, and the launch will be accompanied by the brand's first-ever vegetarian digital campaign that will have even the ultimate meat-lover questioning, "Am I a vegetarian?"

*American Vegetarian Association certified Vegetarian food items, are lacto-ovo, allowing consumption of dairy and eggs but not animal byproducts. Vegetarian and meat ingredients are handled in common, and cross contact may occur, which may not be acceptable to certain types of vegetarian diets. Neither Taco Bell, our employees, franchisees nor the AVA assume any responsibility for such cross contact.

