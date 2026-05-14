TACO BELL® SERVES UP A CANTINA CHICKEN TWIST ON ITS ICONIC MEXICAN PIZZA

Early access starts May 19 for Taco Bell Rewards Members, giving fans a first taste of the limited-time Cantina Chicken Mexican Pizza before its nationwide arrival May 21, alongside the all-new Jalapeño Citrus Salsa, available across the Cantina Chicken lineup

TLDR:

Taco Bell is introducing the Cantina Chicken Mexican Pizza, uniting the iconic Mexican Pizza with slow-roasted Cantina Chicken for the first time ever – available as early access for Taco Bell Rewards Members in the app, starting May 19 ahead of its nationwide debut on May 21.

The all-new Jalapeño Citrus Salsa Sauce Packet brings an extra burst of flavor to the Cantina Chicken Mexican Pizza and debuts as a bright, zesty addition across the entire Cantina Chicken lineup for a limited time.

First teased at Live Más LIVE, the Cantina Chicken Mexican Pizza is just the beginning, with more Mexican Pizza innovations still to come.

Cantina Chicken Mexican Pizza & Jalapeño Citrus Salsa assets can be found here.

IRVINE, Calif., May 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- For the first time ever, Taco Bell brings a Cantina Chicken state of mind to the iconic Mexican Pizza. Arriving nationwide May 21, the limited-time Cantina Chicken Mexican Pizza brings slow-roasted Cantina Chicken together with new flavors, color and texture for a vibrant expression on the classic Mexican Pizza fans already adore. Plus, Taco Bell Rewards Members get first bite, with early access to the Cantina Chicken Mexican Pizza starting May 19 through May 20 in the Taco Bell app*.

Same icon energy, new Cantina flavor. The limited-time Cantina Chicken Mexican Pizza arrives May 21, served with the all-new Jalapeño Citrus Salsa for a bold, craveable new bite.

Revealed at Live Más LIVE, the Cantina Chicken Mexican Pizza is only the beginning of what's next for the fan-favorite menu item. Plus, the brand will be rolling out the all-new Jalapeño Citrus Salsa Sauce Packet: a sweet and spicy sauce packet bringing undeniable main character energy to every Cantina Chicken menu item for a limited time.

"The Mexican Pizza is iconic for a reason. It's that perfect layering of crispy, saucy, cheesy nostalgia that fans have loved for years, so we didn't want to reinvent it, we wanted to build on it," said Liz Matthews, Taco Bell's Global Chief Food Innovation Officer. "And because we know our fans are serious about sauce, we made sure the Jalapeño Citrus Salsa brings the extra spark that complements the Cantina menu."

A Classic Gets a Cantina Grade Glow Up

Mexican Pizza has long been one of Taco Bell's most beloved mainstays, showing up for fans time and time again over the decades. From petitions to musicals, fans have made their passion impossible to ignore – proving the deep connection to the cult-favorite menu item.

Now, the Cantina Chicken Mexican Pizza channels that energy with a new flavor-packed spin. It layers slow-roasted Cantina Chicken, black beans, green chile sauce and a three-cheese blend between the crispy tortilla shells fans know and love, then finished with shredded purple cabbage and pico de gallo for a vibrant new take on the OG that's already earned its legend status. Available for $6.49**.

A New Co-Star Enters the Cantina Chat

Bringing even more flavor to the spotlight is Taco Bell's new Jalapeño Citrus Salsa. It's the latest sauce packet creation made with bright citrus, real red jalapeños and guajillo chiles that delivers a sweet and spicy flavor profile. Both the all-new limited time Jalapeño Citrus Salsa and Avocado Verde Salsa packets are included with every Cantina Chicken menu item (one of each), including the new Cantina Chicken Mexican Pizza, or available à la carte for $0.20** each.

Fans should keep an eye out across Taco Bell social accounts to spot a famous fan who is ready to pull up and give "main character energy" a new meaning.

The Mexican Pizza Plot Thickens

The next chapter of the Mexican Pizza is on the horizon with more irresistible twists still on deck. With the debut of the Cantina Chicken Mexican Pizza, Taco Bell is building on a legend fans already love, bringing unapologetic energy, flavor and creativity to every layer.

Download the Taco Bell app to explore exclusive offers and follow @tacobell to stay up to date on the latest news.

*Early Access to Cantina Mexican Pizza is available on 5/19/2026-5/20/2026 for registered & logged in Rewards Members on the Taco Bell mobile app, at participating U.S. Taco Bell® locations, while supplies last. Non transferable. Substitutions, upgrades, or add-ons may incur additional charges. Check store for availability. No cash value. Terms and conditions apply: tacobell.com/terms.©2026 Taco Bell IP Holder, LLC.

**At participating locations for a limited time only (if applicable), while supplies last. Contact restaurant for prices, hours and participation, which vary. Taxes are extra. Prices are higher with delivery. In combos and boxes, drinks exclude freezes and specialty beverages.

About Taco Bell Corp.

For more than 64 years, Taco Bell has brought innovative, craveable Mexican-inspired food to the masses, and was recently recognized as one of Fast Company's World's Most Innovative Companies, one of TIME's Most Influential Companies, and Nation's Restaurant News' Brand Icon. For more information about Taco Bell, visit our website at www.TacoBell.com, our Newsroom at www.TacoBell.com/news, or check out www.TacoBell.com/popular-links. You can also stay up to date on all things Taco Bell by following us on LinkedIn, TikTok, X, Instagram, Facebook and by subscribing to our YouTube channel.

Jacqueline Cisneros – Taco Bell Corp.

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Kaitlyn Hannah – Edelman

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SOURCE Taco Bell Corp.