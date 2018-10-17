Taco Bell® Spices Up Entertaining With New 'PARTY By Taco Bell'

"After seeing how our fans celebrate occasions at Taco Bell from prom dates, 106 th birthdays to booking 110 Taco Bell weddings in our Las Vegas Cantina, there was a clear need and opportunity to translate this intersection of fun, cool, and accessible entertaining to any kind of occasion," said Marisa Thalberg, Global Chief Brand Officer at Taco Bell Corp. "For the most devout Taco Bell fans to those who will just find this kitschy cool, we are about to make it easy to become the perfect postmodern party host."

Starting in pilot locations around the country, PARTY by Taco Bell lets you seamlessly reserve the time and place for up to 10 guests via TacoBellParty.com. The taco-envy won't stop there as a Taco Bell Party Decor Kit will be waiting upon arrival to the restaurant, complete with a festive table runner, plates and fun photo props to create the ultimate vibe. The tantalizing decor kits come in two designs - Feeling Luxe, a sleek variety with gold and black color patterns and Feeling Electric, a 90s aesthetic color palette with bold, vibrant colors - perfect for day to night and the fanciest or most casual occasions. Fans can then proceed to order their Taco Bell favorites to accompany their Party Kits.

Party throwers who want to make the fun even more extra can select add-ons like hot sauce packet balloons, taco sunglasses and Taco Bell gift cards (party favors, anyone)?

In-restaurant PARTY reservations are $25.00 and include a Taco Bell Party Décor Kit. Not near one of these first to party locations? Any fan can easily have a PARTY by Taco Bell at home or wherever their heart desires, by ordering taco Party Packs online or through the app and can then additionally order Taco Bell Party Decor Kits, which are now available online via the Taco Shop for $25.00 (not including tax and shipping).

Participating locations include:

Cleveland, OH

New York, NY

Bakersfield, CA

Brea, CA

Dale City, VA

Newport Beach, CA

Dallas, TX

Rock Hill, SC

Flat Rock, MI

Ocoee, FL

For more information on PARTY by Taco Bell and Taco Bell Party Decor Kits, please visit TacoBellParty.com.

