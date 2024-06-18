TACO BELL® TO HOST TACO TUESDAY CELEBRATIONS TO EMPOWER LOCAL FOOD VENDORS IN LOS ANGELES

Taco Bell brings Ave 26 Family Night Market back to downtown LA and gifts more food carts to SoCal street vendors, removing barriers for their local small businesses

IRVINE, Calif., June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- For the second consecutive year, Taco Bell is partnering with fellow southern California innovator Revolution Carts to support local entrepreneurs at three Ave 26 Family Night Market events on various Taco Tuesdays this summer. For decades, Taco Bell has been inspired by Hispanic and Latin cuisines, so this is a continuation of its commitment to intentionally supporting and uplifting the communities behind that inspiration.

Taco Bell continues support of local food culture entrepreneurs as the brand expands community impact and evolves its menu. For the second consecutive year, Taco Bell is partnering with fellow southern California innovator Revolution Carts to support local entrepreneurs at three Ave 26 Family Night Market events on various Taco Tuesdays this summer.

Supporting Food Culture Entrepreneurs

Mobile vendors are a staple in the bustling food scene of Taco Bell's backyard in Southern California. Their tacos, tamales and other offerings are vehicles of innovative food fusions, helping contribute to the diverse flavors of the city. However, these hard-working vendors often face challenges to successfully operate their family-owned small businesses, like gaining access to regulation-compliant equipment, receiving permits, and even facing harassment.

Ever since liberating the Taco Tuesday trademark last year, Taco Bell has been on a mission to reduce the limitations so often found in making, selling or eating tacos — or any food. That's why Taco Bell is building on its support from last year by gifting even more sidewalk-legal food vending carts through Revolution Carts' efforts. After gifting 20 carts to SoCal food entrepreneurs last year, Taco Bell will be gifting 26 more new carts on multiple Taco Tuesday celebrations this summer.

Each cart will be health permit compliant and customized to feel like an extension of the vendors' selves. The recipients will also receive valuable resources from Revolution Carts, such as access to safe vending locations and catered events, support to acquire proper permits and guidance on how to grow their businesses.

Taco Bell is expanding its support of local entrepreneurs by playing a major role in bringing the locally beloved Ave 26 Family Night Market back to Los Angeles for three summer nights of "Taco Tuesdays in the Arts District." After originally growing its roots in Lincoln Heights, the market was required to relocate in 2021 to its current home at the Pico Rivera Sports Arena. However, with the support of Taco Bell, taco lovers can experience the night market's inspiring community back in Los Angeles at the downtown Arts District on June 18, July 23 and August 13 from 5 p.m. – 10 p.m. PT at 860 Traction Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90013.

"We're proud to keep supporting street vendors and night markets here in Southern California, like Ave 26, where we're seeing tradition meet innovation on the frontlines of food fusion," says Taylor Montgomery, Chief Marketing Officer at Taco Bell. "Street food creativity and culture continues to inspire us at Taco Bell as we evolve our own menu, and we're excited to continue engaging with these entrepreneurs in more ways."

This year's Taco Bell-backed recipients of Revolution Carts will receive their new carts at each of the three Ave 26 Family Night Market events. The events will feature food vendors, music, art and the opportunity to hear the cart recipients' unique stories.

"Our organization is motivated to advocate and support the mobile food economy and their people, and by partnering with Taco Bell we are able to increase our reach of support," says Richard Gomez, Chief Engineer at Revolution Carts. "These vendors give their customers their best every day, and it is important that we give back to them as well to show our appreciation for all their services and sacrifices they make to serve us."

By supporting these local vendors, Taco Bell is bringing more awareness to resource limitations and the obstacles that these entrepreneurs face. Once the vendors are equipped with the necessary equipment and permits, they can focus on growing their businesses and serving delicious, flavorful food to their community.

Get to Know a Few of the First 2024 Taco Bell x Revolution Carts Recipients

Each recipient is highly motivated to expand their business and was chosen for their unique food innovation — values that Taco Bell embodies.

Tacos de Canasta N&R, led by Nelson Hernandez: Nelson recently started this business after losing his job due to the pandemic. He saw a lack of tacos de canasta, also known as basket tacos, in his local food scene, so he brought the traditional Mexican dish to his SoCal community. His new cart will help his family expand the burgeoning business and ease current logistical challenges.

Cornkarts, led by Lizbet Salas Perez: Lizbet's recipes have been handed down through her family for decades, if not centuries. Her menu ranges from a chileatole soup that her grandfather would ask for as a special birthday dish to champurrado, a chocolate-based hot drink. Seeing food as a window to showcasing the culinary aspects of her Mexican heritage, she'll use her new cart to celebrate her culture with even more people.

Black Cornman LA, led by Andrew Johnson: Andrew sells elotes, hotdogs, tacos and more. He has been a vendor in LA for over five years, with additional experience hosting private events across the city. His new cart will remove his prior permitting worries and help him advance his approach of working with purpose, aiming for his recipes to bring people together.

About Taco Bell Corp.

For more than 61 years, Taco Bell has brought innovative, craveable Mexican-inspired food to the masses, and was recently recognized as one of TIME's Most Influential Companies, one of Fast Company's World's Most Innovative Companies and Nation's Restaurant News' Brand Icon. For more information about Taco Bell, visit our website at www.TacoBell.com, our Newsroom at www.TacoBell.com/news, or check out www.TacoBell.com/popular-links. You can also stay up to date on all things Taco Bell by following us on LinkedIn, TikTok, X (formerly Twitter), Instagram, Facebook and by subscribing to our YouTube channel.

About Revolution Carts

Revolution Carts was started by Richard Gomez, Matthew Geller, and Patrick Lennon. Three industry experts saw the need for small street vendors to get health-permitted, compliant vending carts. With over 30 years of manufacturing, grassroots advocacy, and education experience, in 2021, the team designed the first ever LA County Health Department permitted prepackaged hot holding push cart for vendors who wanted the opportunity to sell legally with the LA City Sidewalk Vending Permit. Their first sidewalk cart, "The Tamalero," is a lightweight, affordable sidewalk cart with low operational costs and is the perfect tool for new or experienced small business owners to enter the formal economy and sell at high volume. Following the Tamalero, Chief Engineer Richard Gomez designed the first health permitted Sidewalk Grill Cart to be used for onsite cooking. The Sidewalk Grill Cart will be available Summer 2024.

At Revolution, when conceptualizing new designs, the team doesn't just focus on the mechanics of the sidewalk carts they build; they use the carts as a medium to express their identity—creatively and culturally. In addition to being used for cooking, selling, and providing opportunities, Revolution's sidewalk carts also help beautify the city streets in which they roll, serving local and traditional fare from a piece of art.

More than a business, it's a passion project for three friends who believe that providing carts for vendors is only the first step in the vending cycle. Partnering with large sponsors, food distributors, and vendor technology solution platforms, Revolution Carts plans to provide resources for vendors to help guide them to the successful operation they've always dreamed of.

