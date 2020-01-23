Taco Bell® Unveils New Innovation In Nacho Fries Epic Return: Buffalo Chicken

To kick off 2020, Taco Bell confirmed the critically-acclaimed Nacho Fries were set to return to menus for the fifth time. Nacho Fries have been a fan-favorite at Taco Bell since their initial debut in January 2018, and now Taco Bell is kicking the flavor up a notch with its latest flavor innovation.

This isn't the first time Taco Bell has paired innovative flavors with its number one best-selling product launch to date, but Buffalo Chicken Nacho Fries tap into the cultural and culinary elements of the season like never before. Flavors including Steak Rattlesnake Fries and Reaper Ranch Fries have appeared alongside Nacho Fries previously, and now Taco Bell is giving fans a new twist and whole new reason to try the fan-favorite menu item.

Buffalo Chicken Nacho Fries come boldly seasoned and topped with shredded chicken, shredded cheddar cheese, warm Nacho Cheese sauce, pico de gallo, reduced fat sour cream, and then drizzled with Taco Bell's first-ever tangy buffalo sauce.

Also returning will be the next installment of Live Mȧs Productions' cinematic Nacho Fries saga. The fifth chapter continues the dramatic storytelling of Nacho Fries on the big screen. The fake trailer - for a fake movie - for a real product, titled "Supply and Demand," looks at the length two characters go to when Nacho Fries are off the menu.

Nachos Fries and Buffalo Chicken Nacho Fries are available starting January 30 for a limited time at participating locations. Nacho Fries are served a la carte for $1.39* while Buffalo Chicken Nacho Fries are served a la carte for $2.99*. The Buffalo Chicken Nacho Fries can also be served in a burrito for $2.99*.

Nacho Fries are also available in a box alongside a Beefy 5-Layer Burrito, Crunchy Taco and a medium soft drink for $5.49*.

*At limited participating US locations for a limited time only. Contact local restaurant for prices and participation, which vary. Taxes extra.

