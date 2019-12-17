Taco Bell's® 21 $1 Menu Offerings Lead The Way For Value In 2020

"It's more important than ever before that we give fans the craveable food they not only want, but can afford, and we've built our menu with some of our most innovative items from $1 to $5 to ensure there is something for everyone," said Melissa Friebe, Senior Vice President, Brand Marketing and Consumer Insights at Taco Bell. "Committing to the $1 is a priority for us and we're excited to bring back the hugely popular Double Stacked Tacos."

During a time when value means the most, fans will have even more flavorful options to choose from with the newly re-introduced $1 Double Stacked Tacos, which are packed with layers of flavor and in its three varieties - Nacho Crunch, Chipotle Cheddar and Reaper Ranch. With both a hard shell and a soft tortilla, this taco brings opposite flavors and textures together for an epic showdown of taste. For fans looking for another way to try the Double Stacked Tacos, look no further than the $5 Chalupa Box that includes one Double Stacked Taco, one Chalupa Supreme and one Crunchy Taco with a medium soft drink.

While the decade is new, Taco Bell's leadership in value is not. When the first Taco Bell opened in Southern California in 1962, the core six items were 19 cents each and put Taco Bell on the map -- the Crunchy Taco reigning supreme. Since then, Taco Bell has stepped ahead of the industry with its commitment to providing truly affordable, delectable decadent food for their fans at a price point that's just as craveable. Since launching the Cravings Value Menu in 2014, Taco Bell has introduced unique decadent flavors at great prices with even more $1 menu offerings.

Taco Bell has proven the Cravings Value Menu continues to deliver for deal-hunting and thrill-seeking fans with varied value options available nationwide at participating locations. Contact local restaurant for prices and participation, which vary. Taxes extra.

About Taco Bell Corp.

For information about Taco Bell, visit www.TacoBell.com/news or find us on social media. Like: Facebook.com/tacobell -- Follow: @TacoBell and @TacoBellNews (Twitter), tacobell (Instagram) and tacobell (Snapchat) -- Subscribe: YouTube.com/tacobell – Explore: ta.co

Jacqueline Cisneros – Taco Bell Corp.

Jacqueline.Cisneros@yum.com

(949) 863-4752

Elizabeth Wilbur – Edelman

Elizabeth.Wilbur@edelman.com

(916) 288-0604

SOURCE Taco Bell Corp.

Related Links

https://www.tacobell.com

