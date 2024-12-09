TACO BELL'S BIGGEST INNOVATION EXPERIENCE IS BACK: LIVE MÁS LIVE SET TO UNVEIL 2025 SURPRISES

The breakthrough keynote is set to take over the Hollywood Palladium on January 28 with new product releases, innovation announcements and collaboration unveils

Taco Bell's second Live Más LIVE event will be held on January 28, 2025 , at the Hollywood Palladium, giving fans unmatched access with an inside look at the biggest and most innovative year ahead.

Taco Bell FIRE! Tier Rewards Members have the first chance to score tickets, hotel accommodations and a voucher towards travel and expenses via a Tuesday Drop in the app on Tuesday, December 10 at 2PM PST.

IRVINE, Calif., Dec. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Taco Bell is setting the stage for 2025 with the return of Live Más LIVE on January 28 at the iconic Hollywood Palladium. The brand's tech-inspired Live Más LIVE experience is back for an encore performance to unveil 2025's biggest innovations—on and off the menu. Attendees will get exclusive access to cutting-edge products, groundbreaking partnerships, live entertainment, and the ultimate fan celebration.

In February, the inaugural Live Más LIVE event revealed the most craveworthy menu items of the year. The livestreamed keynote introduced over 30 new products across Taco Bell's development pipeline, test and national restaurant launches, including the Cheesy Chicken Crispanada, Cheesy Street Chalupas, Cantina Chicken Menu, MTN DEW BAJA BLAST™ Gelato, Big Cheez-It® Crunchwrap Supreme, and more. The event also marked the launch of innovative collaborations with Salt & Straw, Beekeeper Coffee, and emerging chefs through the TBX program, pushing the boundaries of culinary creativity and partnerships.

Unlocking Access to Live Más LIVE 2025

Taco Bell's Live Más LIVE will be streamed live for all on Taco Bell's YouTube channel on January 28, 2025 at 5PM PT and Rewards Members can catch tickets to the show IRL. On Tuesday, December 10 at 2PM PST, Taco Bell FIRE! Tier Rewards Members have the opportunity to sign up for complimentary hotel accommodation, a voucher towards travel and expenses plus tickets via Tuesday Drops on the app on a first come first served basis. Be on the lookout for other opportunities for Rewards Members to come!

"Live Más LIVE is all about celebrating the passion and energy of our fans, whether they're joining us in person or tuning in online, and this year, we're turning things up a notch," said Sean Tresvant, CEO of Taco Bell. "We're bringing fans closer than ever before by giving them exclusive access to the innovation, collaborations, and unforgettable experiences that define Taco Bell. To 'Live Más' in 2025 isn't just about what's on the menu—it's about connecting with our community, pushing boundaries, and reimagining what it means to be part of the Taco Bell family."

More Ways to Live Más

Taco Bell continues investing in fan-forward experiences that go beyond menu innovation. By embracing digital-first solutions, fostering creativity and rewarding loyal fans, Taco Bell is building a culture of connection and collaboration that puts fans in the driver's seat.

Whether tuning in from home or experiencing the excitement live from LA, don't miss your chance to get a sneak peek of Taco Bell's most exciting year yet. For updates on tickets, fun surprises and livestream details, visit ww.tacobell.com/livemaslive and sign up for Taco Bell Rewards** to stay in the know. Check out Live Más LIVE 2024 and relive the unveils HERE.

About Taco Bell Corp.

For more than 62 years, Taco Bell has brought innovative, craveable Mexican-inspired food to the masses, and was recently recognized as one of TIME's Most Influential Companies, one of Fast Company's World's Most Innovative Companies and Nation's Restaurant News' Brand Icon. For more information about Taco Bell, visit our website at www.TacoBell.com, our Newsroom at www.TacoBell.com/news, or check out www.TacoBell.com/popular-links. You can also stay up to date on all things Taco Bell by following us on LinkedIn, TikTok, X (formerly Twitter), Instagram, Facebook and by subscribing to our YouTube channel.

* No purchase necessary. Attendance at the event scheduled to take place on January 28, 2025 in Los Angeles, CA (the "Event") and use of the Offer website ("Site") is limited to individuals who are legal residents of the 50 United States or the District of Columbia who are 21 years of age or older and Taco Bell Rewards Fire Tier program members in good standing as of December 9, 2024, and who received an email invitation ("Invitation") from Taco Bell or its agent ("Taco Bell"). Supply of Access Rewards (each valid for one (1) recipient and one (1) eligible guest) is limited, and will be distributed on a first come/first served basis, as determined by Taco Bell, whose decisions are final and binding. Five (5) Access Reward recipients ("Reward Recipients") are available. Reward Recipient and their guest are subject to validation and both must execute Declarations of Eligibility, Liability/Publicity Release ("Declarations"). Other conditions apply. Guest must be 21 years of age or older. Access Rewards have no cash value and are nontransferable. Taco Bell reserves the right to revoke or change the Event, any aspects thereof, or any Access Reward terms and conditions. No compensation will be provided for Access Rewards that are unusable for any reason, including, without limitation, cancellation, delay, or postponement of the Event. Void where prohibited. Subject to full terms and conditions available at tacobell.com/legal/livemaslivedrop.

** Taco Bell Rewards program is available at participating US locations and subject to terms and conditions: ta.co/terms

