Taco Bell®'s "Steal A Game, Steal A Taco" Is Back And So Is The G.O.A.T.

By definition, the G.O.A.T acronym is reserved for the all time best, and there are few icons on or off the basketball court worthy of the title. On the basketball court, the G.O.A.T is still up for debate, but in the hearts of Taco Bell fans nationwide it's no surprise that the Doritos® Locos Tacos was once again selected as the G.O.A.T. for this year's "Steal A Game, Steal a Taco" promotion based on its impressive stats since its debut on menus in 2012. Time and time again, this beloved taco has proved itself as a crowd favorite, and this year Taco Bell is making it even easier for fans to redeem their free taco by offering all day pickup on orders placed through the app or website.

"We're excited to partner with the league for the NBA Finals once again, allowing sports and taco fans nationwide to unite over one thing – rooting for tacos," said Marisa Thalberg, Global Chief Brand Officer at Taco Bell Corp. "Regardless of which two teams make it to the Finals, we look forward to giving all fans, no matter the jersey they prefer to wear, the chance to win with everyone's G.O.A.T (Greatest of All Tacos), the Taco Bell Doritos® Locos Tacos."

Taco Bell's first "Steal a Game, Steal a Taco" appearance took place in 2016, where the Golden State Warriors "stole" Game 4 of the NBA Finals against the Cleveland Cavaliers, winning everyone a free Doritos® Locos Tacos and starting a new taco tradition for years to come.

Last year, the tradition continued with the same two teams in the NBA Finals and the Golden State Warriors "stealing" Game 3 while on the road in Cleveland. America will need to tune into this year's NBA Finals beginning on May 30 to find out which team will score everyone a free Doritos® Locos Tacos.

"Taco Bell will again bring another exciting reason to tune in to the NBA Finals by offering fans of all teams the chance to root for free tacos," said Kerry Tatlock, Head of Marketing Partnerships, NBA. "Taco Bell continually thinks about putting the fan first, and they consistently deliver on that promise."

The 2019 NBA Finals start Thursday, May 30 and could run through a possible Game 7 on June 16. The first game the road team wins will automatically win everyone in America a free Doritos® Locos Tacos on Tuesday, June 18 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. (local time) at all participating U.S. Taco Bell locations, while supplies last. Fans that are registered on Taco Bell's website or app have the new opportunity to redeem their free Doritos® Locos Tacos online or via mobile (all day). Offer excludes delivery. Offer excludes Doritos® Locos Tacos Supreme®. Limit one (1) free Doritos® Locos Tacos per person or registered account in in the fifty (50) U.S. States and the District of Columbia. Check out www.TacoBell.com/StealATaco for more information on how to receive a free Doritos® Locos Tacos.

Taco Bell has historically also partnered with Major League Baseball (MLB) for the brand's "Steal a Base, Steal a Taco" campaigns in the 2007, 2008, 2012, 2015, 2016, 2017 and 2018 World Series.

