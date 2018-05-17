Taco Bell's® "Steal A Game, Steal A Taco" Returns To The 2018 NBA Finals For A Three-Peat

"The NBA Finals and Taco Bell are the perfect matchup, and we can't wait to once again raise the stakes of an already fierce competition by putting free Doritos® Locos Tacos for America on the line," said Marisa Thalberg, Global Chief Brand Officer, Taco Bell Corp. "This is the third time we've partnered with the NBA, and the power of our combined fanbase creates an exciting cultural moment around the Finals. We know one thing is for certain, everyone will be rooting for tacos."

Taco Bell's first "Steal a Game, Steal a Taco" appearance took place in 2016, when the Golden State Warriors won game four of the NBA Finals against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Last year, the promotion and rivalry continued when the Golden State Warriors and Cleveland Cavaliers met again in the 2017 NBA Finals, with the Warriors stealing game three in Cleveland. With Taco Bell looking to make another highlight-worthy assist this year, America will have to tune in to see which team will be gifting America free Doritos® Locos Tacos.

"While only one team can take home the trophy, fans everywhere will once again have an added opportunity to celebrate the Finals thanks to Taco Bell," said Kerry Tatlock, Head of Marketing Partnerships, NBA. "Back by popular demand, 'Steal a Game, Steal a Taco' adds another level of competition to the mix and unites fans to rally around something everyone can get behind – free tacos."

The 2018 NBA Finals start Thursday, May 31 on ABC. If the road team wins Game 1, Game 2 or Game 3, America will get a free Doritos® Locos Taco on Wednesday, June 13 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. (local time) at all participating U.S. Taco Bell locations, or if the road team wins Game 4, Game 5, Game 6 or Game 7, America will score a free Doritos® Locos Taco on Wednesday, June 20 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. (local time) at all participating U.S. Taco Bell locations, while supplies last. Limit one (1) free Doritos® Locos Taco per person in in the fifty (50) U.S. and the District of Columbia. Check out www.TacoBell.com/StealATaco for more information on how to receive a free Doritos® Locos Taco.

Taco Bell has historically also partnered with Major League Baseball (MLB) for the brand's "Steal a Base, Steal a Taco" campaigns in the 2007, 2008, 2012, 2015, 2016 and 2017 World Series.

