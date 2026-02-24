Taco John's Accelerates Strategic Expansion, Nontraditional Growth, and Franchisee-First Investments

Disciplined progress in 2025 positions the legacy brand for scalable, sustainable development in 2026

ST. LOUIS PARK, Minn., Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Taco John's®, a leading Mexican quick-service restaurant, is entering 2026 with renewed momentum after a year of disciplined growth, operational investment, and continued franchisee collaboration. Following a strategic year focused on reinforcing system health and performance, the brand is advancing a targeted growth agenda centered on nontraditional development, improved unit economics, and expanded franchisee support.

Disciplined Progress Strengthens the Foundation

As a legacy brand entering its next phase of growth, Taco John's strengthened its infrastructure before accelerating expansion – an approach further validated by its placement on the 2026 Entrepreneur Franchise 500, a recognition of the brand's performance, franchise opportunity, and long-term staying power.

Key systemwide initiatives in 2025 included:

Appointment of Jackie Secor as Chief Operating Officer and Tom Perella as VP of Technology, bringing seasoned operational and IT leadership to fuel systemwide growth.

Enhanced operations scorecards and expanded reporting visibility for franchisees.

Launch of a turnkey new restaurant opening process to streamline development.

Deliberate development pipeline tracking and performance analytics to capitalize on market development potential.

Expanded franchisee support, succession planning, and ongoing systemwide communication.

Continued adoption and beta testing of advanced technology, including cloud-based POS, AI-driven tools, and alternative ordering platforms.

Accelerated menu innovation led by Corporate Chef and Director of Menu Innovation, Brad Bergaus, including creative partnerships with 5-hour ENERGY® and compelling, flavor-forward, limited time offers.

Guest demand and brand affinity also remained strong, with the iconic Taco Bravo® earning USA Today's Best Fast Food Taco recognition, reinforcing Taco John's continued relevance and loyal fan base.

"Over the past year, we made intentional investments to strengthen Taco John's foundation for long-term, sustainable growth," said Heather Neary, President and CEO of Taco John's. "From enhancing operational leadership to earning national recognition for our franchise opportunity, we are building a more efficient, data-driven and franchisee-focused brand ready to scale with the right partners."

A Strategic Growth Agenda for 2026

With foundational improvements firmly in place and quality as the north star, Taco John's is entering 2026 with a clear vision of data-driven expansion into non-traditional formats as a key growth pillar. The brand plans to pilot locations in convenience stores, travel centers, airports, and other high-traffic venues – testing these formats alongside experienced operators to validate performance before broader rollout. This measured approach enables Taco John's to expand responsibly while protecting strong unit-level economics.

In this next phase, franchisees will benefit from optimized menus tailored for smaller footprints, simplified labor and production models, performance standards designed for high-traffic environments, and targeted marketing strategies for non-traditional locations. This scaled-footprint strategy opens the door to high-demand locations with lower capital investment while complementing Taco John's traditional development pipeline.

As Taco John's looks ahead, the brand remains committed to strengthening its development infrastructure and expanding the systems that support franchisee success.

Key priorities for 2026 include refining and scaling the nontraditional development model, value-engineering the traditional restaurant model to improve capital efficiency, expanding tools and systems that enable data-driven decision-making, and supporting thoughtful reinvestment and succession planning across the system.

Ongoing advancements like the Path to Ownership structure, optimized business model, and enhanced systems across onboarding, real estate, construction, and operations are designed to drive franchisee success, making Taco John's a compelling investment for entrepreneurs seeking to diversify their portfolios with a proven business concept.

With more than 325 locations across 21 states, Taco John's sees strong growth potential in the Upper Midwest, and Rocky Mountain regions, providing both new and multi-unit operators with tailored support to scale profitably and sustainably.

Prospective franchisees are taking note of the business opportunity, as the Taco John's Franchise Disclosure Document reports an AUV of $1,881,809* for the top 25% of freestanding restaurants with drive-thru.

For more information about Taco John's franchise opportunities, please visit https://tacojohnsfranchise.com/ or contact Jenna Leichty at [email protected].

About Taco John's®

Welcome to the Frontier of West-Mex™—a land for wide-open appetites, where classic American comfort meets the bold spice and flavor of Mexican-inspired cuisine. With more than 325 restaurants in 21 states, Taco John's® has spent more than 55 years crafting made-to-order favorites with quality ingredients, house-made Pico de Gallo, crispy corn shells and tortilla chips fried fresh in-store daily, and originals you won't find anywhere else—like hot, crispy Potato Olés® and the award-winning Taco Bravo®, recently named the best fast food taco in America*. Founded in 1969 in Cheyenne, Wyoming, Taco John's has earned recognition from Entrepreneur and QSR Magazine as one of the nation's top chains to watch. Learn more at TacoJohns.com and follow Taco John's on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.

*Based on the Average Sales Volume of the top 25% of U.S. freestanding restaurants with drive-thru. This information appears in Item 19 of Taco John's 2025 Franchise Disclosure Document ("FDD").

