Harts Services shares tips to protect homes from water damage

TACOMA, Wash., Jan. 17, 2024

"Winter can be a challenging season for many homeowners," said Richard Hart, co-owner of Harts Services. "By sharing these proactive tips, we aim to empower our community to safeguard their greatest asset against the threat of winter flooding. Prevention is key, and a few simple steps can make a significant difference in protecting your property."

Tacoma plumbing experts advise area residents to prep for potential winter flooding

Harts offers the following preventive measures for homeowners who want to protect their homes from potential winter weather flooding:

Insulate pipes - Freezing temperatures can wreak havoc on unprotected pipes, leading to costly water damage. Insulate exposed pipes in attics, basements, and crawl spaces to prevent freezing. This simple yet effective measure can thwart the risk of burst pipes and subsequent flooding.

Remove accumulated snow – Use a roof rake or a long-handled broom to carefully remove snow from the lower portion of roof lines. This helps minimize the potential for ice dams to form and reduces the overall load on your roof.

Check and clean gutters - Clogged gutters can impede the flow of melting snow and rain, causing water to pool around the foundation of a home. Regularly check and clean gutters to ensure proper drainage, diverting water away from vulnerable areas. This proactive step is crucial in mitigating the risk of basement flooding.

Install a sump pump - For homes with basements, installing a sump pump can be a game-changer. Sump Pumps are activated by sensors that detect rising water and they efficiently remove excess water from basements, reducing the likelihood of flooding during heavy rainfall or snowmelt. Homeowners can keep their homes safe and dry without ongoing monitoring during wet, winter weather.

"As winter sets in, safeguarding our homes is not just a task, but rather it's a commitment to the longevity of our properties and the comfort of our families," Hart said. "The costs to repair significant damage far outweigh the costs or the time it takes to follow these simple steps to prevent winter weather flooding."

For more information about Harts Services, please call (253) 470-8766 or visit www.hartsservices.com .

About Harts Services

Harts Services was founded in Tacoma in 2013. Guided by its motto, We Care More, the company is committed to incorporating a caring attitude into every aspect of the business.

