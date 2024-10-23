TacoTime is Calling all Steak Lovers

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Oct. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TacoTime® (www.TacoTime.com), known for serving freshly prepared, home-style Mexican fare, is now introducing its newest menu items perfect for steak lovers, the Grilled Steak Quesadilla and Grilled Steak Burrito. Customers can now order both items through January 21, 2025.

The Grilled Steak Quesadilla features a cheddar and Pepper Jack cheese blend with green chilies and grilled steak in a flour tortilla. The Grilled Steak Burrito features grilled steak, seasoned rice, cheddar and Pepper Jack cheese blend, fire roasted corn and black bean mix wrapped in a flour tortilla.

"We're thrilled to unveil our latest additions to the menu: the Grilled Steak Quesadilla and Grilled Steak Burrito," said Bridgette Seip, Senior National Marketing Manager for Kahala Brands®, parent company of TacoTime. "These mouthwatering dishes are crafted with high-quality ingredients and bursting with flavor, offering our guests a deliciously satisfying experience. We can't wait for everyone to taste these exciting new options!"

The Grilled Steak Quesadilla and Grilled Steak Burrito is available now for limited time at our participating US TacoTime® locations. Visit www.TacoTime.com to learn more.

About TacoTime®

Headquartered in Scottsdale, Ariz., TacoTime® has been an industry leader in quality quick-service Mexican food for over 60 years. Founded in 1960, TacoTime® has over 200 franchised restaurants across the U.S. and Canada. In 2003, TacoTime® became part of Kahala Brands™, one of the fastest growing franchising companies in the world with a portfolio of nearly 30 fast-casual and quick-service restaurant brands with approximately 3,000 locations in over 30 countries.

For more information about TacoTime®, please visit www.TacoTime.com.

