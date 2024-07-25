TacoTime® Launches the NEW Smoky Pork Crisp Burrito in Latest Promotion

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., July 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TacoTime® (www.TacoTime.com), is thrilled to announce the launch of its third promotion of 2024, featuring the highly anticipated NEW Smoky Pork Crisp Burrito. This exciting addition joins TacoTime's renowned Crisp Burrito lineup, offering a unique and flavorful experience for burrito lovers.

Smoky Pork Crisp Burrito Available Now!

The Smoky Pork Crisp Burrito is a delectable creation made with tender pork carnitas, creamy cream cheese, crispy bacon, and smoky chipotle spices, all hand-rolled in a flour tortilla. This mouthwatering crisp burrito was the winning entry in the 2023 Crew Contest, submitted by a Crew member from the Sherwood, Oregon, TacoTime® location.

"We are excited to bring the Smoky Pork Crisp Burrito to our customers," said Devon Boudreau, Director of Marketing for Kahala Brands®, parent company of TacoTime®. "This burrito not only showcases the culinary creativity of our team members but also offers a delicious new crisp burrito option for our guests to enjoy."

This limited-time promotion will be available from Wednesday, July 24, 2024, through Tuesday, October 22, 2024. TacoTime® invites all burrito enthusiasts to visit their nearest location and savor the rich, smoky flavors of the hand-rolled Smoky Pork Crisp Burrito. Enjoy our other world-famous crisp burritos anytime including our Crisp Pinto Bean, Crisp Chicken and Crisp Meat Burrito. Please visit www.TacoTime.com to learn more.

About TacoTime®

Headquartered in Scottsdale, Ariz., TacoTime® has been an industry leader in quality quick-service Mexican food for over 60 years. Founded in 1960, TacoTime® has over 200 franchised restaurants across the U.S. and Canada. In 2003, TacoTime® became part of Kahala Brands™, one of the fastest growing franchising companies in the world with a portfolio of nearly 30 fast-casual and quick-service restaurant brands with approximately 3,000 locations in over 30 countries.

