TacoTime Unveils the Highly Anticipated Return of the Fish Taco

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Feb. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TacoTime® (www.TacoTime.com), celebrated for its freshly prepared, home-style Mexican cuisine, is ushering the new year with the return of its beloved Fish Taco, making a limited-time appearance in stores until April 23.

Featuring Crispy White Fish, Shredded Cheddar, Cabbage and Salsa fresca, the Fish Taco is delicately topped with a luscious Creamy Cilantro Lime Sauce.

Now Available! Fish Taco!

"Welcoming the new year, we're thrilled to reintroduce the ever-popular Fish Taco to our menu," said Devon Boudreau, director of marketing for Kahala Brands®, parent company of TacoTime®. "The crave-worthy combination of crispy fish and our signature cilantro lime sauce is simply unforgettable, making it favorite among guests."

The Fish Taco is available at our participating US TacoTime® locations, and excludes Western Washington, E. Wenatchee, Grant and Chelan counties. Please visit www.TacoTime.com to learn more.

About TacoTime®

Headquartered in Scottsdale, Ariz., TacoTime® has been an industry leader in quality quick-service Mexican food for over 60 years. Founded in 1960, TacoTime® has over 200 franchised restaurants across the U.S. and Canada. In 2003, TacoTime® became part of Kahala Brands™, one of the fastest growing franchising companies in the world with a portfolio of nearly 30 fast-casual and quick-service restaurant brands with approximately 3,000 locations in over 30 countries.

For more information about TacoTime®, please visit www.TacoTime.com.

SOURCE TacoTime