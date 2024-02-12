TacoTime Unveils the Highly Anticipated Return of the Fish Taco

News provided by

TacoTime

12 Feb, 2024, 14:15 ET

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Feb. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TacoTime® (www.TacoTime.com), celebrated for its freshly prepared, home-style Mexican cuisine, is ushering the new year with the return of its beloved Fish Taco, making a limited-time appearance in stores until April 23.

Featuring Crispy White Fish, Shredded Cheddar, Cabbage and Salsa fresca, the Fish Taco is delicately topped with a luscious Creamy Cilantro Lime Sauce.

Continue Reading
Now Available! Fish Taco!
Now Available! Fish Taco!

"Welcoming the new year, we're thrilled to reintroduce the ever-popular Fish Taco to our menu," said Devon Boudreau, director of marketing for Kahala Brands®, parent company of TacoTime®. "The crave-worthy combination of crispy fish and our signature cilantro lime sauce is simply unforgettable, making it favorite among guests."

The Fish Taco is available at our participating US TacoTime® locations, and excludes Western Washington, E. Wenatchee, Grant and Chelan counties. Please visit www.TacoTime.com to learn more.

About TacoTime®

Headquartered in Scottsdale, Ariz., TacoTime® has been an industry leader in quality quick-service Mexican food for over 60 years. Founded in 1960, TacoTime® has over 200 franchised restaurants across the U.S. and Canada. In 2003, TacoTime® became part of Kahala Brands™, one of the fastest growing franchising companies in the world with a portfolio of nearly 30 fast-casual and quick-service restaurant brands with approximately 3,000 locations in over 30 countries.

For more information about TacoTime®, please visit www.TacoTime.com.

SOURCE TacoTime

Also from this source

TacoTime Brings Back Cheesy Chipotle Chicken Quesadilla

TacoTime Brings Back Cheesy Chipotle Chicken Quesadilla

TacoTime® (www.TacoTime.com), known for serving freshly prepared, home-style Mexican fare, is bringing back the beloved Cheesy Chipotle Chicken...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Food & Beverages

Image1

Restaurants

Image1

Retail

Image1

New Products & Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.