Tactile Sensor Market size worth $ 26.08 Billion, Globally, by 2028 at 11.10% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

Jersey City, N.J., Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, "Tactile Sensor Market" By Type (Capacitive Tactile Sensor, Resistive Tactile Sensor, Piezoelectric Tactile Sensor), By End-User (Automotive, BFSI, Consumer Electronics, Healthcare), and By Geography. According to Verified Market Research, the Global Tactile Sensor Market size was valued at USD 11.25 Billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 26.08 Billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 11.10% from 2021 to 2028.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/download-sample/?rid=183957

Browse in-depth TOC on "Tactile Sensor Market"

202 - Pages

126 – Tables

37 – Figures

Global Tactile Sensor Market Overview

The rise in disposable income acts as a primary growth driver in the Global Tactile Sensor Market. Tactile sensors are developed and originated with an interactive interface, also called artificial skin, to magnify its capability to detect impetus arising from mechanical stimulation, temperature, and pain. These sensors are invented in a way that they are intelligent enough to quantify the external and internal state of the systems and are sensitive to static and dynamic touches. These sensors are majorly used in robotics, computer hardware, and security systems.

Complicated mass development, high-cost creative work, and concerns with respect to high power utilization are elements that could hamper the selection of tactile sensors and control the development of the global market up to a point. Automobiles, tactical sensors are amalgamated for acquiring useful information such as enhanced driving alerts and informative notifications using adoptive haptic feedback technology. This is another major factor expected to boost market growth to the next extent level.

Rising demand for these sensors in modern appliances and electronic gadgets and the development of modern technologies such as robotics and machine learning are elements expected to boost the growth of the global market. Tactile sensors are being used in several approaches in everyday life as these are used to test the performances of various electronic devices and appliances. Tactile sensor textiles are used as artificial skin to create an interactive interface between sensors and robotics that are used for monitoring health, as well as acquiring medicine and sports-related information. More adoption of such robotics in the coming years is expected to boost demand for tactile sensors, thereby driving the growth of the global market

Key Developments

In January 2022 , Synaptics Incorporated announced that its Katana platform drives AI-enhanced voice processing.

, Synaptics Incorporated announced that its Katana platform drives AI-enhanced voice processing. In December 2021 , Synaptics Incorporated announced that it has completed the acquisition of DSP Group, a leading global provider of voice processing and wireless chipset solutions, for an aggregate purchase price of approximately USD 549 million .

Key Players

The major players in the market are SynTouch, Sensor Products Inc., Romheld, Barrett Technology, Cirque Corporation, Tekscan Inc., X-Sensors, Annon Piezo Technology, Weiss Robotics, Tacterion GmbH, Synaptics Incorporated, Airmar Technology Corporation, TRS Technologies Inc., Touch International Inc., among others.

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Tactile Sensor Market On the basis of Type, End-User, and Geography.

Tactile Sensor Market, By Type

Capacitive Tactile Sensor



Resistive Tactile Sensor



Piezoelectric Tactile Sensor



Piezoresistive Tactile Sensor



Inductive Tactile Sensor



Optoelectrical Tactile Sensor



Others

Tactile Sensor Market, By End-User

Automotive



BFSI



Consumer Electronics



Healthcare



Retail



Others

Tactile Sensor Market by Geography

North America



U.S





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





France





U.K





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





Rest of Asia Pacific



ROW



Middle East & Africa

&



Latin America

Browse Related Reports:

Pressure Sensor Market By Product Type (Absolute, Gauge), By Technology (Piezoresistive, Electromagnetic), By Application (Automotive on-vehicle, Medical devices), By Geography, Forecast, 2020-2027

Fingerprint Sensor Market By Type (Area and Touch Sensors and Swipe Sensors), By Application (Area and Touch Sensors and Swipe Sensors), By Geography, Forecast, 2020-2027

RFID Sensor Market By Product (Low Frequency, High Frequency, Ultrahigh Frequency), By Application (Transportation & Logistics, Healthcare, Hospitality), By Geography, Forecast, 2020-2027

Wearable Sensors Market By Type (Accelerometer, Gyroscope, Optical, Force and Pressure), By Device (Smart Watch, Fitness Band, Smart Glasses), By Vertical (Consumer, Defense, Healthcare, Industrial), By Geography, Forecast, 2020-2027

Best Fingerprint Sensor Companies implementing robust security solutions across networks

Visualize Tactile Sensor Market using Verified Market Intelligence:-:

Verified Market Intelligence is our BI Enabled Platform for narrative storytelling of this market. VMI offers in-depth forecasted trends and accurate Insights on over 20,000+ emerging & niche markets, helping you make critical revenue impacting decisions for a brilliant future.

VMI provides a holistic overview and global competitive landscape with respect to Region, Country, and Segment, and Key players of your market. Present your Market Report & findings with an inbuilt presentation feature saving over 70% of your time and resources for Investor, Sales & Marketing, R&D, and Product Development pitches. VMI enables data delivery In Excel and Interactive PDF formats with over 15+ Key Market Indicators for your market.

About Us

Verified Market Research is a leading Global Research and Consulting firm servicing over 5000+ customers. Verified Market Research provides advanced analytical research solutions while offering information enriched research studies. We offer insight into strategic and growth analyses, Data necessary to achieve corporate goals and critical revenue decisions.

Our 250 Analysts and SME's offer a high level of expertise in data collection and governance use industrial techniques to collect and analyze data on more than 15,000 high impact and niche markets. Our analysts are trained to combine modern data collection techniques, superior research methodology, expertise and years of collective experience to produce informative and accurate research.

We study 14+ categories from Semiconductor & Electronics, Chemicals, Advanced Materials, Aerospace & Defense, Energy & Power, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Automotive & Transportation, Information & Communication Technology, Software & Services, Information Security, Mining, Minerals & Metals, Building & construction, Agriculture industry and Medical Devices from over 100 countries.

Contact Us

Mr. Edwyne Fernandes

Verified Market Research®

US: +1 (650)-781-4080

UK: +44 (753)-715-0008

APAC: +61 (488)-85-9400

US Toll Free: +1 (800)-782-1768

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

SOURCE Verified Market Research