TAE Life Sciences Awarded Patent for Borylated Amino Acid Compositions for Boron Neutron Capture Therapy

The Granted Patent Covers the Compositions of BTS And BTS(OMe) And Novel Methods Of Their Production

IRVINE, Calif., March 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TAE Life Sciences, a leading innovator in cancer treatment technologies, today announced that the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has granted the company's U.S. Patent No. US 11,884,688 B2, for its groundbreaking borylated amino acid compositions comprising tyrosine derivatives BTS and BTS(OMe) for use in Boron Neutron Capture Therapy (BNCT). This new patent underscores TAE Life Sciences' commitment to advancing biologically targeted radiation therapy and marks a significant milestone in the field of radiation therapy.

Boron Neutron Capture Therapy (BNCT) is a promising approach for the treatment of cancer and other diseases, utilizing boron-containing compounds to selectively deliver radiation to tumor cells while sparing healthy tissue. TAE Life Sciences' patented borylated amino acid compounds, BTS and BTS(OMe), may offer an effective means of enhancing efficacy of BNCT, potentially opening new avenues for targeted treatments for cancer and immunological disorders.

"This patent represents a significant milestone for TAE Life Sciences, validating the innovative work of our research and development teams. We are excited about the potential impact of BTS and BTS(OMe) in advancing BNCT cancer treatment and improving patient outcomes." Rob Hill, CEO at TAE Life Sciences.

The patent covers not only the compositions of BTS and BTS(OMe) but also novel methods of their production, enabling scalable manufacturing processes to meet the growing demand for BNCT agents. With this patent, TAE Life Sciences solidifies its position as a leader in radiation therapy innovation, poised to transform the landscape of cancer treatment.

About TAE Life Sciences

TAE Life Sciences is a privately held biotechnology company committed to developing a new biologically targeted radiation therapy based on Boron Neutron Capture Therapy (BNCT). TAE Life Sciences is the only company developing the next-generation targeted boron drugs and low-energy accelerator-based neutron system optimized for an in-hospital BNCT program that delivers cancer-killing radiation with cellular-level precision to treat patients with aggressive and refractory cancers. TAE Life Sciences' Alphabeam neutron system and targeted boron drugs are currently in development and have not been approved for sale. More information about TAE Life Sciences is available at www.taelifesciences.com .

